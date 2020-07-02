TVS Motor Company June 2020 Sales – Scooters, Motorcycles, Mopeds, Exports

Two wheeler sales in domestic markets dipped 36 percent to 144,817 units in June 2020 as compared to 2,26,279 units sold in June 2019

TVS Motor Company has released their sales report for June 2020. It may be noted that over the past few months, sales of both four and two wheelers have been lower, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. For June 2020, every automotive brand has registered a decline in sales when compared to June 2019. But, they have all registered increase in sales, as compared to May 2020 sales. Same is the case with TVS Motor Company.

TVS resumed production operations at its plants in Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Mysuru (Karnataka) and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh). In spite of facing some difficulties in terms of supplies, production has been increasing constantly. Measures have been taken to circumvent these constraints and expect to see a smoother flow in the months ahead.

TVS Motors has reported a decline of 33.2 percent in terms of total two and three wheeler sales in June 2020 which stood at 1,98,387 units as against a total of 2,97,102 units sold in June 2019. Total two wheeler sales were at 1,91,076 units in the past month as compared to 2,26,279 units sold in the same month of the previous year while total exports dipped to 53,123 units last month, down from 69,900 units exported in June 2019.

TVS Two Wheeler Sales / Exports – June 2020

Motorcycle sales stood at 84,401 units in June 2020 as against 131,331 units sold in June 2019 and scooter sales were at 65,666 units in June 2020 while the company had sold 99,007 units in the same month last year. TVS Apache, Jupiter and XL Super have contributed heavily in the overall two wheeler domestic sales for June 2020.

TVS three wheeler segment sales were down 46.4 percent in June 2020 to 7,311 units as compared to 13,641 units in June 2019. Taking into account sales of TVS Motor in first quarter of FY21, two wheeler sales stood at 2,55,000 units as against 8,84,000 units sold in the same quarter of FY20 while three wheeler sales were at 11,000 units as against 39,000 units sold in Q1 FY2020.

Post the opening up after the lockdown, TVS Motor Company is set to launch the new BS6 Victor 110 in India. This updated motorcycle will come in powered by a 109.7cc, eco-thrust 3V engine offering 9.4 hp power at 7,500 rpm and 9.4 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm which will make it the most powerful 110cc motorcycle in the company lineup. It is expected to be priced higher by around Rs.5,000 over the BS4 variant which carried a price tag of Rs.56,600. Once launched, it will continue to rival the Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear and the Hero Passion Pro BS6 in its segment.