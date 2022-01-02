TVS Motor Sales Dec 2021 – XL100, Apache, Jupiter, Raider, Ntorq

TVS Motor Company noted a 7.77 percent YoY de-growth in 2 wheeler domestic sales while exports increased 8.98 percent YoY

TVS Motor Company has reported an overall 7.77 percent de-growth YoY in 2 and 3 wheeler sales in December 2021. Total sales which had touched 2,72,084 units in December 2020 dipped to 2,50,933 units in the past month. On a MoM basis as well, the de-growth in both the 2 and 3 wheeler segments, was at 7.98 percent from 2,72,693 units sold in November 2021.

TVS Motor noted a de-growth across both motorcycle and scooter domestic sales while it found increased demand for its moped TVS XL100. Exports on the other hand increased both in the case of 2 and 3 wheelers.

TVS Motor Sales Dec 2021 – 2 and 3 Wheelers

Motorcycle sales last month stood at 1,19,051 units, down 10.96 percent over 1,33,700 units sold in December 2020. MoM motorcycle sales dipped 15.02 percent from 1,40,097 units sold in November 2021. It was the Apache along with the Raider, Radeon, Star City and Sport that contributed efficiently to these sales. Share in this segment also decreased from 54.33 percent in November 2021 to 50.58 percent last month.

Scooter sales on the other hand, dipped 13.06 percent YoY to 67,553 units in the past month, down from 77,705 units sold in December 2020. It was also a 9.96 percent MoM de-growth over 75,022 units sold in November 2021.

The company has experienced better results where its sole moped model XL100 was concerned. Sales in December 2021 stood at 48,788 units, up 4.17 percent from 46,834 units sold in December 2020. It was also a MoM growth of 14.14 percent from 42,744 units sold in November 2021. In October 2021, the company had introduced a new colour scheme for the moped in a Coral Silk colour and it is now presented in a total of five colour options along with the Mint Blue, Luster Gold, Red Black and Grey Black.

Total two wheeler domestic sales dipped 17.04 percent YoY and 16.58 percent MoM respectively to 1,46,763 units in December 2021, while two wheeler exports increased 8.89 percent YoY and 8.19 percent MoM respectively to 88,629 units in the past month. This took total two wheeler sales to 2,35,392 units in December 2021.

Three wheeler sales did not fare any better in domestic markets. The company suffered a de-growth of 0.40 percent to 750 units sold last month, down from 753 units sold in November 2021 while on a YoY basis the de-growth stood at 16.9 percent over 903 units sold in December 2020. Exports on the other hand increased 14.29 percent YoY to 14,791 units and 5.07 percent on a MoM basis.

TVS Motor Sales in 2021

Taking into account sales through the calendar year of 2021, sales of TVS Motor Company dipped 1.58 percent. Total sales stood at 21,11,726 units, down from 20,78,825 units sold in the same 12 months of 2020.

The year commenced on a positive note with significant sales growth across the first 6 months of the year except for the month of May 2021 when sales dipped 60.36 percent. Sales over balance 6 months of the past year were all in the red except for the month of September, when sales increased marginally by 0.96 percent.