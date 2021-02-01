TVS Motor Sales Jan 2021 – Apache, Jupiter, NTorq, Radeon

The company is expected to maintain its sales momentum in the coming months as well despite no significant product launch activities

Buoyed by the market recovery, TVS Motor Co registered impressive year-on-year growth in the domestic market in the month of January 2021. The company’s motorcycle portfolio led the growth momentum.

TVS Sales – January 2021

Last month, TVS dispatched 307,149 units (domestic and export volume for both two and three wheelers) as against January 2020’s tally of 234,920 units at a YoY growth of 31%. Overall two wheeler sales stood at 294,596 units last month, presenting a growth of 33.64%.

In the domestic two wheeler market, TVS clocked 205,216 units, achieving nearly 26% growth. Motorcycles alone accounted for 136,790 units, 45% more than what it was in January 2020. Domestic scooter sales figure stood at 98,319 units with a YoY growth of 35.83%.

Three wheeler sales

The only chink in TVS’ armor is the three-wheeler division which posted negative growth of 13.31% at 12,553 units (domestic and exports). Both passenger and cargo three-wheeler segment in India has been struggling for quite a while now and the pandemic crisis amplified the already difficult situation.

Exports

TVS Motor Co’s export surpassed the 1 lakh unit mark last month with 100,926 units shipped. This accounts for a positive year-on-year growth of nearly 43%. As many as 89,380 TVS two wheelers were shipped overseas in January 2021 which is 55% higher than January 2020’s figure.

Outlook

TVS has managed to achieve an impressive sales growth without any significant product launch activities in the recent past. The company has been introducing special editions and updates for its existing products at regular intervals and this approach is evidently paying off.

While the Hosur-based two wheeler major is expected to augment its eclectic product portfolio this year, we don’t expect to witness any big ticket launches except for a possible variant extension of the flagship Apache RR310. While no details are out in the open, the new motorcycle is set to set to be the second TVS product to be born out of its partnership with BMW.

If we have to bet, we would put our money on a sharply styled street fighter or a retro-classic roadster or cruiser to take on the likes of Honda CB350. The trademark registration of Zepplin R adds gravity to this claim.

For the uninitiated, the TVS Zeppelin (yes, the concept name had an extra ‘e’) is a design concept which was unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo. The study previewed a low-slung power cruiser which could plug the gaping void in the brand’s portfolio. If the concept is anything to go by, one can expect the production model to be equipped with LED headlamps, digital instrument console, inverted telescopic front fork, meaty tyres and a sporty styling. TVS may also throw in state-of-the-art connectivity features.