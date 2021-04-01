TVS Scooter, Motorcycle Sales March 2021 – Apache, Jupiter, NTorq, Radeon

TVS Motor Company reports total (two wheeler and three wheeler) sales growth of 123 percent in March 2021

March 2021 saw TVS Motor report total sales of 3,22,683 units. Growth is reported at 122.94 percent, up from 1,44,739 units at volume growth of 1,77,944 units. This includes domestic sales and exports of three wheelers and two wheelers.

Motorcycle sales remain the strongest at 1,57,294 units at 135.92 percent growth. Sales grew from 66,673 units at volume growth of 90,621 units. Total motorcycles sales accounted for 51 percent of two-wheeler volumes. Scooter sales grew by 205.67 percent up at 1,04,513 units up from just over 34k units. Volume growth is reported at 70,322 units.

Moped sales rose 37.76 percent up from 33,124 units. Volume growth stood at 12,506 units, up at 45,630 units. In the moped segment, TVS has an advantage like no other being the only manufacturer that still sells one. MoM moped sales fell from 51,797 units sold in Feb 21. MoM motorcycles and scooter sales are reported in the green.

Two wheeler domestic sales growth

Total two-wheeler domestic sales growth is reported at 114.82 percent as volumes tipped the 2 lakh units mark. At 2,02,155 units, volume gain stood at 1,08,052 units, up from 94,103 units. Two wheeler exports grew by 163.96 percent.

Exports grew to 1,05,282 units, up from 39,885 units at volume gain of 65,397 units. Total two wheeler sales grew to over 3 lakh units at 3,07,437 units at 129.45 percent. Volumes gain is reported at 1,73,449 units at volume gain of 1,33,988 units.

The remainder of TVS’ business was contributed by 3W sales at a total of just over 15k units. In the domestic market, 3W sales was reported at about 1.1k units. Growth is reported at 151.94 percent, up from 439 units at volume growth of 667 units.

3W exports grew by more than a third. Exports rose to 14,140 units, up from 10,312 units. Volume gain stood at 3,828 units at 37.12 percent growth. Total 3W sales is reported at 15,246 units at volume growth of 4,495 units. Volumes grew from 10,751 units at 41.81 percent growth.

Q4 FY21 sales growth

Total domestic sales is up by 115 percent. Volumes grew to 2,03,261 units, up from 94,542 units at volume gain of 1,08,719 units. Exports grew 137.91 percent at 1,19,422 units. Volume gain stood at 69,225 units, up from 50,197 units in March 2020.

Q4 FY21 two wheeler sales growth is reported at 50 percent. Numbers increased from 5.9 lakh units reported in Q4 FY20 to 8.87 Lakh units in Q4 FY2020-21. Three-wheeler sales in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 is reported at 43k units, up from 41k units sold in the comparable quarter. Sales growth can be attributed to low base sales of the quarter comparable, and an increased interest in personal mobility choices amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.