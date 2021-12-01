TVS Motor Sales Nov 2021 – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, Raider, XL100

TVS Motor Company registers sales of 272,693 units in November 2021, down 15.50 percent YoY

TVS Motor Company has recorded a dip in sales in November 2021. YoY sales dipped 15.50 percent to 2,72,693 units as against sales of 3,22,709 units sold in November 2020 relating to a 50,016 unit difference. MoM total sales dipped 23.19 percent over 3,55,033 units sold in October 2021.

TVS Motor Sales Nov 2021 – Motorcycles, Scooters

De-growth was reported in the scooter and moped segments while motorcycle sales increased YoY. Motorcycle sales stood at 1,40,097 units in the past month, up 4.92 percent as against 1,33,531 units sold in November 2020. Share stood at 54.33 percent, up from 50.47 percent held in October 2021. MoM sales of motorcycles dipped 18.72 percent over 1,72,361 units sold in October 2021.

TVS motorcycle range includes Apache, Raider, Radeon, Star City and Sport. The updated Apache RTR 200 4V has just been launched in this segment and is priced at Rs 1,33,840 for the base single-channel ABS variants and at Rs 1,38,890 for the dual-channel ABS variant.

Scooter sales dipped 29.36 percent to 75,022 units last month, down from 1,06,196 units sold in November 2020 with a percentage share of 29.09. MoM scooter sales also fell 33.68 percent as against 1,13,124 units sold in October 2021 when share percentage stood at 33.12. In the month of October 2021, TVS Jupiter scooter had been the country’s second best-selling scooter after the Activa. Ntorq, Pep+ and Zest also added to TVS scooter sales in Nov 2021.

Taking XL 100 moped sales into account, a 40.46 percent de-growth was reported to 42,744 units last month. This was against 71,792 units sold in November 2020. MoM moped sales also dipped 23.71 percent over 56,028 units sold in October 2021.

This took two wheeler domestic sales to 1,75,940 units in November 2021, down 29 percent over 2,47,789 units sold in November 2020 and down 32.01 percent over 2,58,777 units sold in October 2021. Exports of two wheeler on the other hand increased 28.55 percent YoY to 81,923 units while MoM exports remained flat over 82,736 units shipped in October 2021. TVS Star City, Apache, Raider and Victor were much in demand in global markets.

TVS Motor Sales Nov 2021 – Three wheeler Sales and Exports

TVS Motor Company has seen three wheeler domestic sales dip 10.99 percent YoY to 753 units from 846 units sold in November 2020 while MoM sales dipped 29.30 percent over 1,065 units sold in October 2021. Exports on the other hand grew 36.09 percent YoY to 14,077 units, up from 10,344 units sold in global markets in November 2020. Shipments on a MoM basis increased 13.02 percent over 12,455 units shipped in October 2021.

Three wheeler total sales thereby stood at 14,380 units in November 2021, 32.53 percent over 11,190 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales also increased 9.69 percent over 13,520 units sold in October 2021.

Total two and three wheeler sales suffered a de-growth of 15.50 percent YoY to 2,72,693 units over 3,22,709 units sold in November 2020. Total MoM sales also dipped 23.19 percent over 3,55,033 units sold in October 2021.

TVS Motor Company has plans to launch multiple new EVs both in the two and three wheeler space. The company currently only has the iQube electric scooter in this space that competes with the Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak. The company plans an investment of Rs 1,200 crore in Tamil Nadu in Future Technologies and Electric Vehicles over the next four years.