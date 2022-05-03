TVS Ntorq 125 XT First Look Walkaround – New Digital Display Detailed

TVS has launched the NTORQ 125 XT at an attractive price of Rs 1.03 lakh, ex-sh – It gets a plethora of segment-first connected features

TVS NTORQ 125 has been the go-to scooter in 125cc scooter space. It was already an almost complete package. But, with the new NTORQ 125 XT, TVS is aiming at making it the most advanced, the most feature-rich and the most appealing to tech-savvy customers.

As part of its connectivity suite, NTORQ 125 XT gets SmartXonnect connectivity platform. This is set to be the benchmark in 125 cc scooter segment with many new features. This connectivity platform gets a first-in-class hybrid TFT coloured and LCD displays. The scooter also gets 60+ hi-tech features as standard. Prominent among these features are SmartXtalk, TVS IntelliGo and SmartXtrack.

TVS Ntorq 125 XT – New Digital Display

This connected-tech platform comes with TVS Connect mobile app. When connected, user will be able to access a host of new features. These new features are added over the connected features like navigation and call alerts that the NTORQ 125 used to get as standard before.

SmartXtalk is an advanced voice assist feature on NTORQ 125 XT that can accept various command inputs by the rider. Due to this, some useful commands are engineered to change riding modes, adjust brightness of the display, set destination in navigation, music controls, and more. Interestingly, the system can also interact with rider via voice for various alerts. Some of them are low fuel warning, fuel wastage, rain warnings via weather feature on TVS Connect app, low phone battery warning, and more. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below by Atharva Dhuri, highlighting the new TVS Ntorq XT.

SmartXtrack lets the rider keep track of notifications, weather, news, cricket, football, track live AQI, social media updates and other updates like tracking status of food delivery. TVS also allows users to update their profile image on the scooter. Also, adding images to incoming callers which will pop up on the screen for better convenience.

IntelliGo system developed by TVS Motor is a superior, silent and smooth start-stop function. This has a separate interface on the instrument console and gets ride reports too. Achievement screens are also a part of this system including an IntelliGo related carbon saving screen. The rider can also share these screens and achievements with friends and family.

TVS Ntorq 125 XT – Price and Specs

Other changes on NTORQ 125 XT include the new lighter and sportier alloy wheels for better performance and fuel savings. It also gets a new Neon Green paint scheme that makes the XT look more distinguishable than other variants. TVS NTORQ 125 XT measures 1861 mm in length, 710 mm in width, 1164 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 1285 mm. Also, it weighs around 118 kg. The scooter is powered by a 124.8 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected petrol engine developing 10 bhp of power @7000 RPM and 10.8 Nm of torque @5500 RPM.

NTORQ 125 is one of the most popular and one of the highest-selling 125 cc scooters on sale in India. Starting from Rs 77k, TVS has priced the range-topping XT variant at Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-sh). In India, it will compete with other 125cc scooters like Yamaha Ray ZR, Yamaha Fascino, Honda Grazia 125, Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Avenis 125, Suzuki Access 125, TVS Jupiter 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125 and the likes. But with the new host of segment-first features on XT variant, TVS is aiming at a tech-savvy niche.