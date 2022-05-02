TVS Ntorq 125 XT Launch Price Rs 1.03 L – New Neon Green Colour

TVS Ntorq 125 is the most powerful 125cc scooter in India and competed against Suzuki Avenis, Yamaha RayZR and Hero Maestro Edge 125

After sharing a teaser on online social media, TVS has launched the new Ntorq 125 XT variant at a price of Rs 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant sits on top of the Ntorq lineup and is Rs 13.6k pricier than the next best Race XP Edition. For the additional price premium, the scooter gets a bunch of additional features over other variants.

TVS Ntorq 125 XT Launched

While Ntorq is easily one of the sportiest scooters in the 125cc segment, in this new top-spec XT variant, it looks even sportier. This primarily has to do with an eye-catching paint scheme of Neon Green highlights. That said, the design of the scooter has been kept intact by TVS.

Letters XT have been highlighted in a shade of blue- on the instrument console, as well as on the side. This distinguishes itself from the rest of the lineup. It also gets a new set of alloy wheels that lends it a distinct appeal. The funky-looking graphics amplifies its sporty character and should definitely attract a young section of buyers.

The biggest addition to this new top-spec variant of Ntorq is a new digital instrument console with a twin-screen layout. This instrument cluster even benefits from a lap timer function and features bold graphics for speed, fuel bar graph, warning lights, lap timer, etc. Rest of the features are lifted from the previous top-spec Race XP Edition of Ntorq 125.

Enhanced SMARTXONNECT

TVS Ntorq XT is powered by a much better version of the SMARTXONNECT app. It now includes SmartXtalk and SmartXtrack. TVS SMARTXONNECT SmartXtalk will allow the Ntorq XT owner to talk to the scooter. The improved voice assist feature on the new variant now accepts commands for changing modes, adjusting screen brightness, navigating to the preferred destination, toggling through songs, The scooter can now talk to the rider with new features. The rider gets information on low fuel warnings, fuel wastage, rain warnings, low phone battery warnings, and more through audio feedback.

Speaking about, TVS SMARTXONNECT SmartXtrack – it will help keeping track of notification on the weather, news, cricket, social and other updates. Users can now also set up their profile image along with the image of the incoming caller, which will be visible on the scooter screen.

Engine Specs & Features

Prior to the launch of XT variant, Ntorq 125 was available in four trims namely Standard, Race, Super Squad and Race XP variants. The XT variant of Ntorq is powered by the same 125cc, single-cylinder powering Ntorq Race XP variant that dishes out 10 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. This motor is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

Ntorq 125 is the most powerful scooter in the 125cc segment. However, the regular range of Ntorq receives a slightly detuned version of the same engine that churns out 9.25 bhp at 7000rpm and 10.25 Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm. Hardware configuration of the scooter has also remained unchanged for a large part.

This includes conventional telescopic forks in front and a single spring at rear. Braking duties will be carried out by a disc brake in front and a drum brake at rear which are complemented by a Combi Braking System (CBS). With the launch of this variant, Ntorq 125 becomes one of the most expensive 125cc scooters in India barring 125cc cousins from Italian sibling brands Aprilia and Vespa. TVS Ntorq scooter price range starts from Rs 77k.