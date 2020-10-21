TVS Ntorq Avengers Edition At Dealer Showroom – First Look Walkaround

Marvel Super Heroes inspired TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition is priced at Rs.77,865

TVS NTorq is a popular scooter in its segment and is India’s first Bluetooth connected scooter with RT-Fi technology. It has appealed to a younger segment of buyers and has noted sales of over 5 lakh units till date.

TVS Motors has introduced a special SuperSquad edition of the TVS NTorq 125 inspired by Marvel Super Heroes. This special edition gets colour schemes of Stealth Black, Invincible Red and Combat Blue. Apart from these decal updates, the SuperSquad edition sees similar features as of the Race Edition with standard LED headlamps.

TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Avengers

TVS Motors has associated with Disney India’s consumer products business to introduce this new SuperSquad edition based on the Marvel Super Heroes. The TVS Ntorq is the country’s first Bluetooth connected scooter with RT-F1 technology and the colour schemes of Stealth Black, Invincible Red and Combat Blue are inspired by Black Panther, Iron Man and Captain America respectively.

Ntorq Iron Man Edition

Invincible Red colour scheme is based on the Iron Man and receives a red and gold color scheme. It has the Iron Man helmet embossed on its leg shield with an arc reactor on both side panels. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of Ntorq Iron Man Edition below, credit to The Bengal Rider.

It also receives the Mark XXIX encryption on both panels denoting Fiddler, Iron Man’s 29th suit, and the number 63 (1963) indicating the year when the character was introduced into Marvel Universe.

Ntorq Black Panther – Wakanda Forever

The Stealth Black, based on the Black Panther gets black coloured accents to enhance its sporty appeal. It is seen with large decals with the signature salute Wakanda Forever along with the number 66 (1966), denoting the year when this character was introduced in Marvel Universe. Detailed walkaround video of Ntorq Black Panther edition can be seen below, credit to The Bikers Diary.

Ntorq Captain America Edition

Combat Blue, inspired by Captain America is on a white, red and blue colour scheme. It sports a shield in the front with the encryption Super Soldier on both panels along with the number 41 denoting the year 1941 when Captain America was introduced in Marvel Universe.

Each of these models receive the SuperSquad logo and Avenger A badging displayed on its front panel, leg shield and just under the speedometer. Below is walkaround video of the Ntorq Captain America Edition, credit to Shubham.

TVS Motors has introduced this special edition along with the tag line ‘Play Smart. Play Epic’. The SuperSquad edition is features SmartXonnect, the TVS Connect App which comes in with UI inspired by the Marvel characters. The App opens with the silhouette of the respective characters while each screen is crafted with the character trait of its respective hero, thereby offering a complete Marvel experience.

TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition is priced at Rs.77,865 (ex-showroom – Delhi) and costs Rs 2,500 more than the NTorq Race Edition. It continues to be powered by the same 124.8cc, single cylinder, fuel injected engine offering 9.1 hp power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm mated to a CVT unit.