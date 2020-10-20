TVS Ntorq Avengers Marvel Edition Launch – Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America

Apart from the superhero-inspired liveries, there are no other changes to the premium scooter

Just as expected, it is raining special edition variants in both two- and four-wheeler segments, all aiming to take full advantage of the festive season rush. We have seen Hero and Bajaj introducing new variants of its existing models, and now, TVS has joined the fray. The TVS Ntorq Avengers edition scooter with liveries commemorating Iron Man, Captain America and Black Panther have been spied ahead of their office launch later today.

TVS Ntorq Avengers Super Squad Edition

Called the Super Squad Edition, the special variants sport Avenger branding at strategic locations like on the front apron and side panels. The Iron Man edition is finished in matte red with golden accents to mimic the superhero’s flying suit. Below is the official teaser video.

The Captain America livery, as the name suggests, have the depiction of the famous shield on the side panels of the front apron. This variant is liveried in matching blue, white and red.

There is also a Black Panther Super Soldier edition with black and purpose colour dual-tone colour theme. It remains to be seen if the TVS Ntorq Avengers edition will be available more super-hero-inspired liveries or not.

Equipment

The TVS Ntorq Avengers Super Squad editions appear to be based on the Race Edition which is equipped with LED headlamps as a standard fitment in addition to 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, petal front disc brake, 3D Ntorq logo on the engine cover, split grab rails, USB charger, fully digital instrument console with 60 functions including Bluetooth connectivity, and so on.

Specifications

Powering the TVS Ntorq Avengers edition is the same 124.8 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected mill that caters to the regular variant. Mated to a CVT, the motor delivers 9.25 hp and 10.5 Nm of torque. Suspension system comprises telescopic front forks and rear shock absorbed with hydraulic dampers. A 220 mm disc at the front and a 130 mm rear drum form the braking system.

The TVS Ntorq Race Edition is priced at INR 75,365 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the Avengers Super Squad edition to be dearer by a few thousand rupees when it hits the showrooms later this month.

Rivals

The TVS Ntorq, with its 125 cc engine, sharp styling and plethora of features, targets the young urban audience. The premium automatic scooter locks horns with the likes of Hero Maestro 125 which recently spawned Stealth edition, Aprilia Storm 125, Yamaha RayZR 125 and Honda Grazia.

Two wheeler sales in general have been witnessing impressive recovery post lockdown. The pent up demand due to inactivity in the previous months, new-found inclination to avoid public transportation and positive sentiment around festive season combined together to give the auto industry a much needed shot in the arm.