TVS Prices April 2021 – Apache, Jupiter, NTorq, Sport, Radeon

Other than prices, none of the models has received any other revisions in terms of mechanicals, features or aesthetics

Following in the footsteps of its peers, TVS Motor Company has hiked prices of almost all the offerings under its belt barring the flagship Apache RR 310. The flagship sports bike from TVS is expected to receive a mid-life update soon which will see it gaining some price.

The latest increment in price will affect models such as Star City Plus, Radeon, Sport, Apache range of motorcycles, Jupiter, Scooty Pep, Scooty Zest, Jupiter and Ntorq. New prices will be applicable with immediate effect. Starting with the motorcycles, the lowest price hike of a meagre Rs 30 has been witnessed by Sport.

TVS Motorcycles Price Hike

Whereas the highest price hike in motorcycles has been registered by Radeon and Apache RTR 200 4V. Both these bikes are now dearer by Rs 1,295. Even Apache RTR 160 4V has only seen a paltry increase in prices by Rs 45 since it was recently updated last month which saw its prices being increased.

The naked streetfighter returns a higher output than its predecessor in its latest iteration. The 159.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled 4-valve motor now delivers an output of 15.8 bhp at 8250rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7250rpm.

This makes it the most powerful in the 150-160cc segment of sporty motorcycles surpassing its nearest rival Bajaj Pulsar NS160. A similar update was given to its more premium sibling Apache RTR 200 4V late last year which came with additional features. Its primary rival Pulsar NS200 is offered at a premium of Rs 1,000 over the premium naked Apache.

TVS Scooters Price Hike

Coming to the company’s scooters, the Hosur-based manufacturer has increased prices of all its scooters. The highest price hike has been registered by the Matte edition of Scooty Pep Plus with an increment of Rs 2,535.

The automaker’s flagship scooter Ntorq has received a maximum price of Rs 1,540. Jupiter, on the other hand, has received a maximum price hike of Rs 1,390 while Scooty Zest has seen its prices go up by Rs 1,635.

TVS NTorq is one of the most powerful scooters in India in the 125cc category. It is powered by a 124.8 cc single-cylinder motor that returns an output of 9.1 bhp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm at 5,500rpm. It is linked to a CVT gearbox. In its BS6 avatar, the sporty scooter has gained 1.9 kilos and now weighs 118kg. Fuel tank capacity has also been increased from 5.0 litres to 5.8 litres.