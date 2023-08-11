TVS Raider 125 Iron Man, Black Panther Edition Launch Price Rs 99k

The Rs. 98,919 (ex-sh) for TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition puts it below top-spec SX variant that sports a 5″ TFT screen with SmartXonnect suite

Raider 125 is one of the most appealing products in the 125cc segment. It is the only one with a 3V head and the only one with an oil-cooling setup (without a radiator). More brownie points are in the form of a new 5” TFT instrument display that is unheard of in its segment and a few segments above it.

TVS is now adding more value to the equation through a strategic collaboration with Marvel. Raider 125 now gets two different Super Squad Edition variants. TVS has priced them both at Rs. 98,919 (ex-sh). TVS’ media release doesn’t specify what trim the company is launching Super Squad Edition with.

TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition Launched

Standard Raider 125 costs Rs. 95,219 for base Single Seat variant, Rs. 96,219 for Split Seat variant and Rs. 1,01,570 for top-spec SX variant (all prices are ex-sh, Delhi). All variants get front disc brake. Only the top-spec SX variant gets the 5” TFT screen with TVS’ proprietary SmartXonnect connectivity suite as standard fitment.

Going by these prices, it is likely that TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition is a stylised version of Split Seat variant. So, Super Squad Edition is probably missing TVS’ famed instrument cluster. The same strategy is in place with Ntorq 125 scooter as well. Where the twin-screen SmartXonnect system is not on offer with Super Squad Edition.

What Super Squad Edition does get, is for buyers to show their affiliation in terms of their favourite Marvel character. TVS seems to be targeting Gen Z buyers among whom Marvel Cinematic Universe is a hot topic owing to the series of blockbuster movies and TV shows that air from them.

As of now, TVS is offering just two Super Squad Edition versions with Raider 125. They are Iron Man and Black Panther inspired versions. Raider 125 now gets new graphics that signify either Iron Man or Black Panther. TVS could launch similar versions with Thor, Captain America and Spider-Man in the future as well.

Avengers, assemble!

Mechanically, Super Squad Edition variants are identical to standard Raider 125. We’re talking about the same 124.8cc 3-valve, single-cylinder engine with an innovative oil cooling setup. 11.2 bhp of power and 11.2 Nm of torque along with a 5-speed gearbox is identical to the standard model. Componentry include RSU telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, front disc brake, rear drum brake and LED headlights with unique LED DRLs.

Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar – Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters and Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, said, “The launch of TVS Raider Super Squad Edition with two iconic Marvel characters marks another step in our successful collaboration journey with Marvel. TVS Raider has received an overwhelming response, especially from Gen Z since its launch in 2021. This Offering will further build brand love for TVS Raider.”