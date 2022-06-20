TVS Ronin Could Be Name Of Upcoming New Motorcycle

TVS will be launching a new motorcycle on July 6 although there is no clarity on the nature of the upcoming model

TVS recently teased its upcoming offering in the Indian motorcycling space by releasing partial teaser images of the motorcycle. Most recent reports claim that this upcoming motorcycle is expected to be the very long-awaited Zepplin that was showcased as a pre-production concept a few years back.

However, TVS might have something completely different planned for its fans. The Hosur-based bikemaker has been sending out invites to media outlets that don’t mention the bike’s name but flaunt a ‘T’ design on the card. The same ‘T’ was recently caught on cameras inside a circular headlamp encasing.

Upcoming TVS Bike: Is it Ronin or Zepplin or Retron?

If one remembers the concept model of Zepplin, it featured a unique hexagonal headlight. Unlike other contemporary cruisers, TVS hasn’t designed the Zepplin to be a retro-style motorcycle but a modern power cruiser with futuristic styling elements. The round headlight leaked previously indicates the launch of a quintessential retro-style motorcycle where it would suit better.

Among the many trademarks filed by TVS in the recent past, ‘Retron’ gathered quite a bit of attention as it fits the bill for a retro-themed motorcycle. Indian audiences have been swooning for the modern retro segment of motorcycles for many years and it might not be a bad time for TVS to dive into this space. TVS has missed out on a proper retro-themed bike for many years.

Another name that has now popped, is Ronin. As per a report by Bikewale, the upcoming TVS could be Ronin 225. It will be a cruiser, which will be powered by an all new 223cc single cylinder engine delivering about 20 hp and 20 Nm. Transmission will be via a 5 speed gearbox.

Expected Highlights

In fact, last year a test mule of the supposedly Retron was spotted on roads that flaunted signature retro-style design with a round headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and circular rearview mirrors. Previous spy shots revealed critical details of the upcoming motorcycle like a circular instrument console with part analogue and part digital readouts.

By the looks of it, TVS could be employing the 159.7cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine on the upcoming Retron which it uses in the Apache RTR 160 range. This motor is available in two configurations- a 2-valve setup and a 4-valve setup. In the former, this power plant pushes out 15.3 bhp and 13.9 Nm of peak torque while in the latter this power mill dishes out 17.39 bhp and a peak torque of 14.73 Nm.

In either case, this engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In terms of features, it will offer a semi-digital instrument console, LED lighting, USB charging and more. Upon launch, it is expected to rival the likes of Yamaha FZ-X.

All said, these are mere speculations as there is no concrete evidence regarding details of the upcoming motorcycle. We can only know for sure when TVS presents the new model in front of the entire world on 6 July 2023.

