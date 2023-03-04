New TVS Ronin Modified Custom Bikes Unveiled At MotoSoul 2023

Second edition of TVS MotoSoul has had a great start on Day 1 with unveiling of four droolworthy Ronin customizations by some of the world’s best custom builders

An event that essentially celebrates the love for motorcycles, TVS MotoSoul 2nd edition has gotten off to a roaring start in Goa. The timing seems perfect, as TVS recently achieved the 5 million global sales milestone for its Apache range. TVS MotoSoul promises an exhilarating experience for racers, riders and performance enthusiasts via multiple racing events as well as action-packed performances by leading artists.

On Day 1 of TVS MotoSoul, the focus was on the TVS Ronin platform. Ronin is popular for its modern-retro profile, a first in the Indian two-wheeler segment. To showcase its full potential, TVS unveiled 4 custom builds of Ronin. The company also announced its foray into a new format of racing called Flat Track Racing.

TVS Ronin custom builds

One of the Ronin custom builds is Agonda, created by Germany-based JvB Moto. The name is derived from Agonda Beach, one of the popular beaches in Goa. The customized bike has a scrambler profile, with updates to the headlamp, fenders, side panels, seat and exhaust. Ronin Agonda custom build gets a new matte white colour shade with contrasting 5-colour bands on the fuel tank. Shape of the engine cover has also been modified.

Another Ronin custom build is named Musashi, created by Indonesia-based Smoked Garage. It is inspired by ‘Ronin’, which in Japanese means a free, wandering samurai. True to its name, Ronin Musashi is probably the best example of a free-spirited entity. The custom design seems to work without any limitations or boundaries, which has ensured a radical profile for the bike.

Some of the key highlights include a reworked handlebar, wire mesh headlamp cover, custom engine guard and horizontal back-link rear suspension. The bike has a blacked-out profile that creates a captivating contrast with the golden USD forks.

Ronin custom build from India is named Wakizashi, created by Rajputana Customs. It has a cafe racer profile with rider-only seat, low-set and pulled-back handlebar, wire-spoke wheels and custom designed sculpted fuel tank. Most of the panels have been removed, which makes the bike all muscle and bones. The bike has road-biased tyres, which makes it suitable for urban racing.

TVS also unveiled its own factory custom Ronin named SCR. It has been customized by TVS Design Team. Ronin SCR custom build is a rally machine with features such as LED headlamp, raised front fender, modified seat and tail section, tracker style side panels and dual exhaust in metallic finish. The bike gets chunky block-pattern tyres. It has an attractive colour theme of light gey and bright yellow.

TVS Flat Track Racing

For the benefit of racing enthusiasts, TVS has come up with a new form of racing called Flat Track Racing. Ronin will be part of this project that seeks to create a new breed of racing enthusiasts. The project will have the backing of TVS Racing’s extensive experience of more than 40 years. TVS will actively engage with riders to motivate and train them so that they can gain in-depth knowledge about the art of racing.

Day 1 of TVS MotoSoul 2023 also witnessed a mesmerizing performance by Lucky Ali, a singer, actor and songwriter. DJ Nikhil Chinapa was also there to enthral the audience with a pulsating live-set performance.