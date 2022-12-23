TVS Sales Breakup Nov 2022 – Jupiter, XL100, Apache, Raider

TVS Jupiter was most in demand in domestic market while Star City 125 commanded the highest attention globally

TVS Motor Company was the third best-selling two wheeler OEM in India in November 2022 after Hero MotoCorp and Honda. Sales in the domestic market improved by 8.97 percent YoY while exports fell by 13.05 percent.

TVS domestic sales stood at 1,91,730 units in Nov 2022, up 8.97 percent compared to 1,75,940 units sold in Nov 2021. This was a growth of 15,790 units. In global markets, exports dipped 13.05 percent YoY to 69,996 units down from 80,504 units shipped in Nov 2021. This took total sales (domestic + exports) to 2,61,726 units in Nov 2022 from 2,56,444 units sold in Nov 2021.

TVS Motor Domestic Sales Nov 2022

Jupiter was the highest selling TVS two wheeler with 47,422 units sold in the past month, up 7.44 percent from 44,139 units sold in Nov 2021. It currently commands a 24.73 percent share. The Jupiter was at No. 3 on the list of top 10 best-selling scooters in Nov 2022 after Honda Activa and Suzuki Access.

At No. 2 was TVS XL moped with a 19.02 percent YoY decline in sales to 34,465 units in Nov 2022 down 8,093 units from 42,558 units sold in Nov 2021. It was followed by the Apache, again with a YoY de-growth of 5.19 percent to 27,122 units in the past month, from 28,608 units sold in Nov 2021. Apache was at No.7 on the list of top 10 best-selling motorcycles in Nov 2022.

TVS Motor noted outstanding sales growth for the Raider. Sales increased 168.89 percent on a YoY basis to 26,997 units in Nov 2022, up from 10,040 units sold in Nov 2021. It was in Oct 2022 that the company introduced a new variant for the Raider 125cc with Bluetooth-based connectivity and a 5 inch TFT display.

Speaking about other TVS products – Ntorq sales dipped 11.24 percent YoY to 17,003 units while sales of the Sport (11,418 units) and iQube (10,056 units) increased 24.28 percent and 1338.63 percent respectively YoY. Lower down the list, Radeon (8,452 units), Zest (3,157 units), Pep+ (2,684 units) along with Star City (2,645 units) and RR310 (309 units) each posted a YoY de-growth.

TVS Exports Nov 2022

TVS Motor has noted a de-growth across most of its models in terms of exports. Star City 125, which saw the highest exports but dipped 4.42 percent YoY to 28,259 units in Nov 2022 down from 29,567 units sold in Nov 2021. Star City suffered lower exports by 14.87 percent to 23,255 units while Apache exports dipped 33.73 percent to 7,306 units in the past month.

TVS Sport (4,194 units) and Ntorq (2,674 units) also saw less demand on global markets down 24.23 percent and 24.21 percent respectively on a YoY basis. TVS Raider exports increased 17.59 percent to 2,092 units in the past month from 1,779 units exported in Nov 2021 while Victor exports remained at 960 units in both the corresponding months.

TVS XL and Jupiter also saw increased export figures to 492 units and 431 units respectively relating to a YoY growth of 164.52 percent and 291.82 percent. Wego sales dipped to 252 units while there were 80 units of Radeon exported both in Nov 2022 and Nov 2021. TVS RR310 exports were down to just 1 unit in Nov 2022 from 47 units exported in Nov 2021.