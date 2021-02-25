TVS Sales, Exports Break Up Jan 2021 – Jupiter, Apache, XL 100, Ntorq

TVS Motor Company is currently the third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India behind Hero MotoCorp and Honda Two Wheelers

With the coming of the new year, the automotive market has continued its surge for growth since the last two quarters of 2020. This was evident at the start of 2021 with automotive sales reaching new heights. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for personal mobility has grown rapidly, especially in the two-wheeler segment.

Domestic Sales- XL, Jupiter Lead Charts

TVS, one of the major players in the two-wheeler segment in the Indian market, has been raking in good sales volumes in 2021. The Hosur-based manufacturer posted some strong numbers for January this year as it registered a cumulative domestic sales of 2,05,216 two-wheelers which are 42,209 units higher than January 2020.

In other words, it recorded YoY growth of 25.89 percent. The highest contributor to its domestic sales volume was the brand’s moped offering- XL. It registered sales of 59,007 units last month against last year’s 52,525 units. This translates to YoY growth of 12.34 percent.

It is followed by the company’s most popular scooter Jupiter with a cumulative sales of 51,852 units. In comparison, the company sold 38,689 units of Jupiter in January 2020 thus ensuring growth of 34.28 percent.

Apache, Ntorq, others show strong numbers

Taking the third spot was the brand’s popular range of sporty commuter motorcycles Apache which recorded sales of 28,456 units against last year January’s figures of 23,157 units. This translated to a YoY growth of 22.88 percent. The company’s flagship scooter Ntorq raked in 27,766 units in January 2021. In comparison, the company dispatched 20,638 units of Ntorq to dealerships across the country thus registering a YoY growth of 34.54 percent.

Ntorq was followed by Radeon to take the fifth spot after the brand retailed 9,857 units of the entry-level motorcycle. In comparison, TVS dispatched 6,055 units of Radeon to dealerships in January 2020 translating to YoY growth of 62.79 percent. The sixth spot was occupied by TVS Sport after it recorded cumulative sales of 8,174 units in January 2021. This is way more than last year’s 2,882 units, thus commanding a greater YoY growth of 183.62 percent.

At seventh place was the brand’s entry-level offering Scooty Pep+ with a sales volume of 8,076 units. In January 2020, the underbone scooter registered sales of 5,1136 units, therefore, making YoY growth of 57.24 percent. It was followed by Star City which raked in 6,529 units last month in comparison to 10,476 units in January 2020. It was one of the few products which recorded negative growth of 37.68 percent.

Exports

As far as exports are concerned, TVS shipped 88,284 two-wheelers last month to various overseas markets. In comparison, last year in January, the figures stood at 56,016 units thereby recording YoY growth of 57.60 percent. The chart was led by Star City 125 which registered disbursement of 30,070 units last month against 17,249 units dispatched in January last year. It recorded a positive growth of 74.33 percent.

It was followed by the regular Star City at 26,488 units registered last month instead of 23,883 units last year. Thus, it recorded a growth of 10.91 percent. Next in line were Apache and Sport with exports of 16,192 units and 8,292 units respectively. Both motorcycles recorded healthy YoY growth of 227 percent and 222 percent respectively. TVS dispatched 4,556 units of Ntorq against last January’s 3,696 units which translated to a YoY growth of 23.27 percent.