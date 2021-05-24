TVS Sales, Exports Breakup April 2021 – Apache, Jupiter, Ntorq, iQube, XL100

TVS Motor reported MoM de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports in April 21

A year-on-year comparison is not possible due to zero sales reported in April 2020 because of the lockdown imposed by the Government of India in view of the Coronavirus pandemic which struck the country in March 2020. Hence, here we compare MoM sales and exports of TVS Motor Company that has seen de-growth on both counts.

Domestic Sales – TVS Motor

Total two wheeler sales sold in domestic markets in April 21 stood at 1,30,981 units, down 35.21 percent over 2,02,155 units sold in March 21. Of the TVS Motor lineup, it was only the Pep+ scooter that posted marginal MoM growth of 2.89 percent while every other model suffered from poor sales.

TVS Apache, XL and Jupiter were at the top of the domestic sales charts with sales above the 25,000 unit mark. Apache sales dipped 11.17 percent to 29,458 units in April 21, down from 33,162 units sold in March 21. Despite de-growth, the TVS Apache was at No.6 among the best-selling motorcycles in India in April 21.

TVS XL100 sales on the other hand suffered a 41.87 percent de-growth from 44,688 units sold in March 21 to 25,977 units sold in the past month. Jupiter sales suffered the highest MoM de-growth in the company lineup at 55.30 percent to 25,570 units sold in April 21, down from 57,206 units sold in March 21. However, while assessing the best-selling scooters in the country, TVS Jupiter was at No.2 in April 21.

TVS Pep+ sales were the only silver lining in the company lineup. Sales increased 289 percent to 8,143 units in April 21, up from 7,914 units sold in March 21. The Pep+ is regaled for its lighter weight, novel features and affordable pricing. TVS Motor reported de-growth in terms of Sport, Radeon Zest, StarCity and iQube along with that of the RR310.

TVS Exports April 2021

TVS Motor Company had seen its highest ever monthly exports in March 2021, crossing the 1 lakh unit mark. However, the company reported a 9.68 percent de-growth in terms of two wheeler exports in April 21 as March exports which had stood at 1,05,282 units dipped to 95,087 units in the past month.

The Apache, NTorq, XL, Victor, RR310 and Jupiter posted positive growth while Star City 125, Star City, Sport, Radeon and Wego saw its exports numbers dip MoM. Below is a detailed breakup of TVS two wheeler exports for April 2021.

The company has also noted that its popular NTorq 125 has cross the 1 lakh unit mark in terms of exports. The NTorq was launched in 2018 and was the first Bluetooth connected scooter in the country with TVS SmartXonnect.

NTorq exports in April 21 increased 5.08 percent to 6,498 units, up from 6,184 units exported in March 21. The highest percentage growth in terms of exports was seen in the case of the TVS RR310 which increased 308.11 percent to 151 units in April 21 as against 37 units shipped in March 21.