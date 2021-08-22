TVS Sales, Exports Breakup July 2021 – XL100, Apache, Jupiter, NTorq

TVS Motors has reported YoY de-growth in domestic sales while exports rose significantly

TVS Motor Company has registered a de-growth of 7.63 percent with scooter and motorcycle sales at 1,75,169 units in July 2021 as against sales of 1,89,647 units in the month of July 2020. Topping the list was the TVS XL the only moped from a reputed two-wheeler brand on sale in India.

Sales in the past month stood at 49,276 units, down 15.62 percent over 58,403 units sold in July 2020. The TVS XL currently commands a 28.13 percent share. On a MoM basis XL sales increased 37.28 percent from 35,897 units sold in June 2021.

TVS XL 100 is renowned as being a superior load carrier and is hence popular in semi urban and rural areas. It is also popular for the fact that it commands a lower cost of maintenance.

At No. 2 in domestic markets was the Jupiter, which also saw sales de-growth in the past month, down 22.1 percent to 38,209 units. Sales in the same month of last year had stood at 48,995 units while MoM sales increased 19.97 percent as 31,848 units were sold in June 2021. Another model in the company lineup to see falling sales was the Apache with sales dipping 19.12 percent YoY to 27,228 units and MoM by 9.94 percent.

TVS NTorq Milestone

TVS NTorq was much in demand in the past month at 23,983 units sold, up 46.20 percent over 16,404 units sold in July 2020. In July 2021, NTorq sales crossed the 8 lakh unit milestone. The NTorq was launched in February 2018 and till the end of July 2021 has seen sales of 8,13,178 units. TVS NTorq is the country’s 4th best-selling scooter for FY2021 and competes favorably with Honda Activa, Suzuki Access and also with TVS Jupiter from its own company stables.

Sales of TVS Sport remained on par on a YoY and MoM basis at the 10,877 unit mark. Radeon sales surged 116.61 percent to 9,466 units, up from 4,370 units sold in July 2020 while sales in June 2021 had stood at 8,132 units with a 16.40 percent growth.

Star City, Zest, iQube and RR310 also noted YoY sales growth while sales of the TVS Pep+ dipped 56.14 percent. MoM sales of these models in the TVS lineup also saw sales growth except for the iQube which dipped 15.49 percent MoM.

TVS Export Growth July 2021

TVS exports for July 2021 stood at 85,765 units, up 62.38 percent over 52,819 units exported in July 2020. In the company lineup, it was the Star City 125 that commanded the most attention in global markets with 40,429 units exported, 110.70 percent over 19,188 units shipped in the same month last year. MoM sales also grew 14.39 percent over 35,344 units sold in June 2021.

Star City on the other hand saw sales increase in terms of YoY basis by 38.58 percent but suffered a de-growth of 10.75 percent over 31,177 units sold in June 2021. TVS Apache was another model to report YoY growth which stood at 73.12 percent at 11,649 units sold in July 2021 but MoM de-growth of 35.34 percent over 18,015 units sold in June 2021.

TVS Victor was also much in demand in global markets with growth reported in July 2021 while Sport exports dipped considerably both in terms of YoY and MoM. Ntorq exports dipped 54.72 percent to 326 units while Jupiter saw a 33.72 percent increase in demand in global markets with 230 units exported. MoM exports also surged 166.11 percent over 83 units shipped in June 2021.