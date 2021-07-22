TVS Sales, Exports Breakup June 2021 – Apache, XL100, Jupiter, Ntorq

Domestic two-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company in June 2021 was 145,143 units as compared to 1,38,802 units in June 2020

TVS Motor Company has registered 2,37,038 units of two-wheeler sales (domestic and exports) in June 2021 as against 1,83,967 units (domestic and exports) registered in the same month of 2020. In domestic market, the company registered a 4.57 percent YoY sales growth to 1,45,142 units sold in June 2021 as against 1,38,802 units sold in June 2020.

Domestic Sales Breakup

It was only the Apache and Sport models that noted increased sales while every other two wheeler in the company portfolio posted de-growth. Apache sales increased 112.64 percent YoY to 30,233 units in June 2021, up from 14,218 units sold in June 2020. The Apache holds a share of 20.83 percent. Domestic sales of TVS Sport surged 65.26 percent YoY to 10,755 unit in the past month, up from 6,508 units sold in June 2020.

TVS XL, Ntorq, Radeon, Star City, Pep and all suffered de-growth while Zest and iQube added 2,274 units and 639 units respectively to June 2021 sales. This was the highest monthly sales reported by iQube till date.

MoM sales increased 178.67 percent from 52,084 units sold in May 2021 to 1,45,143 units in June 2021. In this case it was positive growth seen across all models in the company portfolio with Apache, XL, Sport and Jupiter adding most to total sales.

Apache sales increased 52.04 percent MoM from 19,885 units sold in May 2021 to 30,233 units sold in June 2021 while XL sales increased 403.11 percent to 35,897 in the past month from 7,135 units sold in May 2021. Zest and RR310 noted the highest percentage growth MoM at 345.88 percent and 668.29 percent respectively.

TVS Exports Double in June 2021

TVS Motor Company has reported a 103.47 percent YoY increase in exports while MoM exports dipped by 9.25 percent. The company exported 91,895 units in June 2021 as against 45,165 units shipped in June 2020. May exports had stood at 1,01,257 units

TVS Star City 125 found most buyers in global market to the extent of 35,344 units shipped in June 2021 as against 18,002 units exported in June 2020. May exports had stood at 34,341 units. Second in line of exports was the Star City with 83.36 percent YoY growth at 31,177 units in June 2021 as compared to 17,003 units shipped in June 2020. In May, it was at 28,529 units relating to a 9.28 percent MoM growth.

TVS Apache and Sport also reported good global sales on a YoY basis though MoM exports dipped. Victor exports however, surged in terms of MoM but dipped where YoY exports were concerned. TVS Wego, Jupiter and RR310 do not find much demand in global market. Even as demand in export market continues to meet with outstanding success, the current scenario has led to a scarcity in container availability which is adversely affecting overall export volumes.