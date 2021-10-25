TVS Sales, Exports Breakup Sep 2021 – Apache, Jupiter, XL100, Ntorq

TVS Motor Company was the third best selling two wheeler maker in India in the past month, after Hero and Honda

Two wheeler sales in India were on the decline last month. Every leading two wheeler automaker posted negative growth with the exception of TVS Motor Company. TVS Motor Company’s domestic sales in September 2021 stood at 2,44,084 units, as compared to sales of 2,41,762 units in the corresponding month last year. This was a marginal 0.96 percent YoY growth.

TVS Sales, Exports Breakup Sep 2021

TVS XL commuter continued to be the best selling two wheeler from TVS, with 61,664 units sold last month. This is a declined of 10.54 percent over 68,929 units sold in September 2020. The XL 100 currently commands a 25.26 percent share in total TVS two wheeler sales for Sep 2021. More recently, the company added a new Coral Silk colour option to its palate in addition to existing colours of Mint Blue, Luster Gold, Red Black and Grey Black

TVS Jupiter was at No. 2 with 56,339 units sold last month and was the second best-selling scooter in the country after the Honda Activa. This was a 0.45 percent growth over 56,085 units sold in September 2020 while its share in the company lineup stands at 23.08 percent. The new TVS Jupiter 125 has been recently launched in India at Rs 73,400. It is based on a new platform, gets a new engine and comes with disc brake or a drum options upfront.

The Apache range of motorcycles in the 160cc to 200cc segment, noted sales of 40,661 units last month, up 7.60 percent over 37,788 units sold in September 2020. Currently holding a 16.66 percent share, the company has just introduced the 2022 Apache RTR 160 4V in the Indian market starting from Rs 1,15,265 onward.

TVS Raider 1st Month Sales

TVS Ntorq, Sport and Radeon each posted YoY growth. The NTorq 125 grabbed a fifth position in terms of scooter sales in September 2021 with 29,452 units sold, a 12.63 percent growth over 26,150 units sold in September 2020. Sport sales also increased 3.59 percent to 14,650 units while Radeon sales increased 3.40 percent to 13,296 units in the past month.

Sales of TVS Star City also increased 8.16 percent last month to 8,766 units, up from 8,105 units sold in September 2020. Next up was the new TVS Raider, which was launched recently. In its first month, it has registered sales of over 7k units. However, sales de-growth was reported in the case of the TVS Pep+ (-42.78 percent) and TVS Zest (-15.41 percent). It was the TVS iQube electric scooter that noted a surge in demand up 10842.86 percent to 766 units, from just 7 units sold in September 2020.

TVS Exports Breakup Sep 2021

In export markets, TVS Motor Company has posted a 22.11 percent growth in a YoY basis. Total exports which had stood at 70,684 units in September 2020, increased to 86,313 units in the past month.

In global markets, it was the Star City 125 and Star City that were most in demand. Star City 125 sales increased 41.37 percent YoY to 32,619 units, up from 23,073 units sold in September 2020 with a 37.79 percent share. Star City sales increased 6.71 percent to 28,712 units last month, up from 26,907 units shipped in September 2020.

At No. 3 it was the Apache, with a 23.31 percent YoY sales growth. Sales which had stood at 9,913 units in September 2020, increased to 12,224 units last month. TVS Ntorq and Sport also found increased demand in global markets, up 53.25 percent to 6,208 units and up 25.09 percent to 4,038 units respectively.

Export de-growth was reported in the case of TVS Victor and XL, both of which dipped 28.57 percent and 14.35 percent respectively YoY in the past month. TVS Radeon, Raider and Wego saw exports increase to 440 units, 280 units and 230 units respectively while exports of the RR310 stood at 52 units. TVS Jive and Jupiter failed to find any buyers globally.