TVS Sales Sep 2022 Registers Growth – Apache, Jupiter, Raider, Ntorq

TVS Motor saw positive growth both in YoY basis and also in MoM basis and marks a productive month

TVS is one of the most popular companies in India. With its hands dipped in 2W and also 3W business, TVS is an essential brand. TVS is also very active in exports as well. In total, TVS Motor total 2W sales stood at 3,61,729 units over 3,32,511 units in Sep 2021. TVS saw volume growth of 29,218 units YoY and 46,190 units volume growth MoM. TVS registers positive growth of 8.79% YoY and 14.64% MoM. Of the total 2W sales, the domestic market is still TVS’ forte.

TVS Motorcycle sales stood at 1,69,322 units sold in Sep 2022 with a slight YoY growth of 1.97% as opposed to 1,66,046 units sold in September 2021. With 1,57,118 units sold in August 2022, TVS registered 7.77% MoM growth as well. Motorcycle domestic sales stand at 46.81% of total TVS’ 2W sales. Top selling TVS motorcycles include Apache, Raider, Star City, etc.

TVS Sales September 2022

Coming to scooters, TVS Motor registered 38.68% YoY growth with volume growth of 40,265 units. Popular scooters from TVS include Jupiter, Ntorq, Zest, etc. In MoM analysis, TVS scored 18.45% when compared to August 2022. Scooters culminate 39.91% of total TVS domestic sales. TVS iQube electric scooter sales were at 4,923 units, against 766 units in Sep 2021. It registered 542.69% YoY growth and 11.43% MoM growth.

TVS XL 100 moped sold 48,051 units in India and registered a drop in sales of 22.96% YoY and showed positive growth of 31.45% MoM. Total 2W domestic sales stood at 2,83,878 units and saw 16.30% growth YoY and 18.62% MoM growth. However, saw a drop of 11.96% in sales in exports YoY and 2.15% growth MoM.

Coming to 3W sales of TVS, they sold 2,158 units in the domestic market with a volume growth of 1,345 units. TVS 3W domestic sales witnessed a 165.44% YoY growth and 59.73% MoM growth.

However, TVS’ 3W exports are much higher. At 15,124 units sold in Sep 2022, TVS registered 9.34% YoY growth and saw a drop in sales of 10.49% MoM. When taken as a whole, TVS sold 17,282 3W vehicles and registered 18.01% YoY growth and 5.29% MoM de-growth.

TVS Total Sales (2W+3W)

Domestically, TVS sold a total of 2,86,036 units in Sep 2022 and registered a 16.80% YoY growth with a volume growth of 41,139 units. TVS saw 18.85% MoM growth as well. However, the same cannot be said about total exports. With just 92,975 units shipped, TVS saw a drop in sales of 9.08% YoY and 0.15% MoM.

When everything is accounted for, TVS pushed out 3,79,011 units in Sep 2022 over 3,47,156 units in Sep 2021 and saw a growth of 9.18% YoY. With 3,33,787 units pushed out in August 2022, TVS registered 13.55% MoM growth.