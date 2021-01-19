TVS Launches Winner Edition Of Their Best Selling Two Wheeler – XL 100 Moped

Winner Edition of TVS XL 100 is based on Heavy Duty i-Touchstart trim at a premium of Rs 1,600

TVS has launched a special edition model of XL 100 called Winner Edition at Rs 49,599 (ex-showroom). With the addition of this new model, the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer has a total of six variants of the popular moped, which is also their best selling product. It comes with a host of updates including cosmetic and feature-wise.

XL100 Winner Edition could be easily distinguished thanks to its distinct Delight Blue paint scheme which is the only colour option available. TVS has also incorporated additional styling enhancements in order to make it visually attractive. It has also added a couple of useful features as well.

Styling / Features

In terms of styling, apart from a new colour, it gets dual-tone split seats which are said to give more comfort for rider and pillion. It gets an attractive beige colour on its seat and panels. It receives chrome accents on its exhaust shield and rearview mirror.

Not compromising on its practicality, TVS has provided this Winner Edition of XL 100 with a larger metallic footboard which provides extra space for luggage.

Speaking of features, it gets useful tech such as a USB charging port and an ergonomically improved handlebar. The Winner Edition is based on HeavyDuty i-Touchstart variant hence it also comes with an integrated starter generator system commonly called a kill/start switch. This system is said to conserve 30 percent of battery more than in a conventional electric starter system.

Mechanical Specs

Coming to its engine specs, it is powered by a 99.7cc motor which generates 4.3 bhp at 6000 rpm and 6.5 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. This unit returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 80 kmpl. It rides on wire-spoke wheels while stopping power comes from 110mm drum brakes on both ends.

Suspension setup consists of telescopic forks at front and twin shock absorbers at rear. It is extremely light on its feet at 89 kg and can carry a load of up to 130 kg. It offers a wheelbase of 1228mm and can hold up to 4 litres of fuel.

With this, Winner Edition variant is the second most trim of TVS XL 100’s lineup. Apart from this TVS has four scooter models in its lineup including Scooty Pep Plus, Scooty Zest, Jupiter and Ntorq. The Hosur-based brand also introduced a new base variant of Jupiter at a price of Rs 63,497 (ex-showroom). Apart from this, all models of under TVS brand have undergone a price hike recently.