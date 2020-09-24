Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Aug 2020 – Pulsar, Apache in Top 5

While YoY export growth is still negative for top 30 two-wheelers in August 2020, the overall difference in numbers has reduced significantly in comparison to exports in July

In August 2020, a total of 2,36,367 units (top 30) were exported, as compared to 2,47,286 units in August last year. This is YoY de-growth of -4.42%. In July 2020, YoY de-growth was much higher at -35.78%. This indicates that global markets are also witnessing an upsurge in demand, just like the domestic market.

Bajaj Boxer retains pole position

Bajaj Boxer continues to be the ‘Favourite Indian’ in overseas markets with a total of 81,574 units exported in August 2020. Boxer exports in August can be considered close to pre-Covid levels. Exports during the corresponding period last year stood at 81,918 units. In percentage terms, its YoY de-growth of just -0.42%. Boxer’s primary market is African countries, where the bike is preferred for its durability and reliable performance.

Second most exported two-wheeler in August 2020 is TVS Star City. A total of 42,000 units were exported, which is YoY gain of 44.62%. Exports during the same period last year stood at 29,318 units. As may be recalled, Star City had recorded positive YoY growth in exports in July as well. TVS Motor is India’s second largest two-wheeler exporter. Its products are exported to more than 60 countries across Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

At number three is Bajaj Pulsar with 28,628 units exported in August 2020. YoY de-growth is -1.86%, as compared to 29,170 units exported in August last year. This is a significant improvement in comparison to July 2020, when YoY de-growth was -60.51%.

At number four is Bajaj Discover with 15,664 units exported in August 2020. Discover has made impressive YoY gain of 64.33%, as compared to 9,532 units exported in August last year. In July 2020, Discover had registered YoY de-growth of almost -40%.

At number five is TVS Apache with 6,610 units exported in August 2020. YoY exports are down by -35.11%, as compared to 10,186 units exported in August last year. Other two-wheelers in the top ten list include Yamaha FZ, Bajaj CT, Honda CB Twister, TVS Ntorq and TVS Sport. Of these, only CB Twister and Ntorq have registered positive YoY growth in exports in August.

CB Twister makes four-fold YoY gain

In the top ten, CB Twister has registered max gains with 4,810 units sold. Exports have increased more than four times, as compared to 1,040 units exported in August last year. Ntorq has registered YoY gain of 11.54%.

In the top 30 list, only ten two-wheelers have registered positive YoY growth in exports in August 2020. Honda X Blade is the max gainer in percentage terms. A total of 1,668 units were exported in August, which is YoY gain of 3375.00%. Exports of X Blade in August last year were just 48 units.

