Two Wheeler Exports Jan 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, FZ, 650 Twins, Raider

Two-wheeler exports from India reported a marginal decline of 2.49 percent in January 2022
Total two-wheeler export in January 2022 is reported at marginal decline of 2.49 percent. Exports fell to 3,74,822 units, down from 3,84,379 units at volume loss of 9,557 units.
On the export front, Bajaj Boxer is better than the best. Despite a 10 percent decline, Boxer exports stood at 1,03,988 units, down from 1,15,600 units YoY. It captured 27.74 percent of export market share. While overseas markets see plenty of Boxer, the motorcycle isn’t sold by Bajaj in India.
Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Jan 2022
TVS Star City and Star City 125 take up the next 2 slots. Collective export is reported at just below 60k units. While Star City export fell, Star City 125 export improved. Bajaj Pulsar 160 – 200cc exports fell to 13,684 units, down from just over 18k units. Volume loss is at 4,372 units at 24.21 percent decline.
Bajaj Boxer 125 cc export fell to about 13k units from just over 20k units. Volume loss is reported at 7,324 units at 36.13 percent decline. Hero Hunk export improved manifold, up at 10,642 units from 1,566 units. Volume gain is 9,076 units.
Yamaha, Hero exports
Yamaha FZ export improved at 10,370 units, up from 5,676 units. Volume gain is 4,320 units. Honda Navi, another two-wheeler that’s no longer sold in India takes top spot for the manufacturer. Exports were up at 10,348 units, up from about 6k units. TVS Apache export fell by more than a third, down at 37.43 percent decline. Exports fell to 10,132 units from 16,192 units.
Bajaj CT125 exports are up at almost 10k units from 6,551 units. Pulsar 150 exports fell by 30 percent, down to 8,874 units from 12,674 units. Honda Dio exports improved, up at 7k units from 4,137 units. Discover 125 exports fell to 6,374 units from just over 12k units. Decline was steep at 47.72 percent.
For the most part, a large number of two-wheeler manufacturers in India are only just beginning to strengthen exports. As such, while Hero MotoCorp sells reports lakhs of units in monthly domestic sales, exports are a handful at a few thousand. TVS, however, has a better export ticker. TVS Ntorq export improved at 6,104 units, up from 4,556 units at 34 percent growth.
|No
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Jan-22
|Jan-21
|Growth % YoY
|1
|Boxer
|1,03,988
|1,15,600
|-10.04
|2
|Star City
|31,366
|26,488
|18.42
|3
|Star City 125
|28,049
|30,070
|-6.72
|4
|Pulsar 160-200
|13,684
|18,056
|-24.21
|5
|Boxer 125
|12,948
|20,272
|-36.13
|6
|Hunk
|10,642
|1,566
|579.57
|7
|FZ
|10,370
|5,676
|82.70
|8
|Navi
|10,348
|6,028
|71.67
|9
|Apache
|10,132
|16,192
|-37.43
|10
|CT 125
|9,816
|6,551
|49.84
|11
|Pulsar 150
|8,874
|12,674
|-29.98
|12
|Dio
|7,069
|4,137
|70.87
|13
|Discover 125
|6,324
|12,096
|-47.72
|14
|Ntorq
|6,104
|4,556
|33.98
|15
|CB Shine
|5,183
|3,558
|45.67
|16
|Sport
|4,956
|8,292
|-40.23
|17
|Gixxer 155
|4,842
|2,748
|76.20
|18
|Pulsar 125
|4,628
|3,458
|33.83
|19
|CT100
|4,432
|11,694
|-62.10
|20
|Pulsar 220 / 250
|4,224
|1,536
|175.00
|21
|Dream
|3,868
|0
|–
|22
|650 Twin
|3,716
|1,200
|209.67
|23
|Raider
|3,667
|0
|–
|24
|HF Deluxe
|3,596
|2,438
|47.50
|25
|X Blade
|3,104
|2,342
|32.54
|26
|Glamour
|2,772
|1,412
|96.32
|27
|Splendor
|2,730
|2,805
|-2.67
|28
|Livo
|2,600
|600
|333.33
|29
|Ray
|2,568
|1,074
|139.11
|30
|Discover 110
|2,520
|2,520
|0
|31
|Platina 110
|2,490
|6,132
|-59.39
|32
|Burgman
|2,410
|2,424
|-0.58
|33
|Boxer 125
|2,400
|4,672
|-48.63
|34
|Meteor 350
|2,304
|184
|1152.17
|35
|Classic 350
|2,042
|1,107
|84.46
|36
|CB Hornet 160R
|2,040
|720
|183.33
|37
|Dominar 400
|1,896
|734
|158.31
|38
|Crux
|1,728
|1,332
|29.73
|39
|KTM 200
|1,708
|1,234
|38.41
|40
|Gixxer 250
|1,633
|2,254
|-27.55
|41
|Dominar 250
|1,512
|554
|172.92
|42
|H’Ness CB350
|1,440
|270
|433.33
|43
|YD125
|1,350
|0
|–
|44
|Husqvarna 401
|1,343
|880
|52.61
|45
|KTM 250
|1,302
|1,376
|-5.38
|46
|Super Splendor
|1,300
|2,866
|-54.64
|47
|KTM 390
|1,207
|3,354
|-64.01
|48
|FZ25
|1,174
|1,288
|-8.85
|49
|SZ
|1,120
|1,220
|-8.20
|50
|Activa
|1,080
|364
|196.70
|51
|Himalayan
|1,050
|1,819
|-42.28
|52
|CB Unicorn 160
|960
|432
|122.22
|53
|Grazia
|920
|1,256
|-26.75
|54
|BMW 310
|816
|1,096
|-25.55
|55
|Victor
|800
|960
|-16.67
|56
|SXR 50
|736
|0
|–
|57
|R15
|718
|390
|84.10
|58
|Saluto
|600
|2,650
|-77.36
|59
|CT 150
|576
|288
|100.00
|60
|Avenger 160
|480
|193
|148.70
|61
|Avenger 220
|480
|354
|35.59
|62
|Husqvarna 125
|462
|1,092
|-57.69
|63
|Vespa
|440
|205
|114.63
|64
|Platina 125
|384
|1,008
|-61.90
|65
|Maestro
|312
|240
|30.00
|66
|Pleasure
|274
|120
|128.33
|67
|Access
|249
|144
|72.92
|68
|Husqvarna 251
|213
|210
|1.43
|69
|Aviator
|200
|600
|-66.67
|70
|CB Unicorn 150
|200
|160
|25.00
|71
|Alpha
|168
|0
|–
|72
|Hayate
|164
|240
|-31.67
|73
|MT 15
|160
|160
|0
|74
|Intruder
|160
|64
|150.00
|75
|Wego
|158
|552
|-71.38
|76
|Xpulse 200
|132
|1,190
|-88.91
|77
|Jupiter
|118
|430
|-72.56
|78
|Aprilia SR150
|96
|318
|-69.81
|79
|Destini 125
|58
|200
|-71.00
|80
|Vespa
|50
|423
|-88.18
|81
|Husqvarna 201
|43
|144
|-70.14
|82
|RR 310
|34
|34
|0
|83
|Lets
|10
|0
|–
|84
|Avenis
|1
|0
|–
|85
|CB300R
|1
|0
|–
|86
|Xtreme
|0
|2,675
|-100.00
|87
|Duet
|0
|1,794
|-100.00
|88
|Saluto RX
|0
|1,512
|-100.00
|89
|KTM 125
|0
|850
|-100.00
|90
|Acheiver
|0
|807
|-100.00
|91
|Aprilia SR 125
|0
|391
|-100.00
|92
|Radeon
|0
|230
|-100.00
|93
|Aprilia SR160
|0
|219
|-100.00
|94
|Classic 500
|0
|184
|-100.00
|95
|Fascino
|0
|120
|-100.00
|96
|Electra 350
|0
|11
|-100.00
|97
|Bullet 500
|0
|10
|-100.00
|–
|Total
|3,74,822
|3,84,379
|-2.49
Pulsar 125 exports
CB Shine exports were up at 5,183 units from 3,558 units. Volume gain is at 1,625 units. Sport exports are reported at just below 5k units. Gixxer 155 exports rose to 4,842 units, up from 2,748 units. Pulsar 125 exports improved at 4,628 units, up from 3,458 units.
CT100 exports fell by over 60 percent, down at 4,432 units from 11,694 units. Pulsar 220/250 exports improved by more than double, up at 4,224 units from 1,536 units. Dream series sales stood at a little below 4k units. 650 Twin exports improved at 3,716 units, up from 1.2k units.