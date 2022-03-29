HomeBike NewsTwo Wheeler Exports Jan 2022 - Pulsar, Apache, FZ, 650 Twins, Raider

Two Wheeler Exports Jan 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, FZ, 650 Twins, Raider

Pearl Daniels

Two-wheeler exports from India reported a marginal decline of 2.49 percent in January 2022

TVS Apache Exports Jan 2022
TVS Apache

Total two-wheeler export in January 2022 is reported at marginal decline of 2.49 percent. Exports fell to 3,74,822 units, down from 3,84,379 units at volume loss of 9,557 units.  

On the export front, Bajaj Boxer is better than the best. Despite a 10 percent decline, Boxer exports stood at 1,03,988 units, down from 1,15,600 units YoY. It captured 27.74 percent of export market share. While overseas markets see plenty of Boxer, the motorcycle isn’t sold by Bajaj in India.

Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Jan 2022

TVS Star City and Star City 125 take up the next 2 slots. Collective export is reported at just below 60k units. While Star City export fell, Star City 125 export improved. Bajaj Pulsar 160 – 200cc exports fell to 13,684 units, down from just over 18k units. Volume loss is at 4,372 units at 24.21 percent decline.

Bajaj Boxer 125 cc export fell to about 13k units from just over 20k units. Volume loss is reported at 7,324 units at 36.13 percent decline. Hero Hunk export improved manifold, up at 10,642 units from 1,566 units. Volume gain is 9,076 units.

Two Wheeler Exports Jan 2022
Two Wheeler Exports Jan 2022

Yamaha, Hero exports

Yamaha FZ export improved at 10,370 units, up from 5,676 units. Volume gain is 4,320 units. Honda Navi, another two-wheeler that’s no longer sold in India takes top spot for the manufacturer. Exports were up at 10,348 units, up from about 6k units. TVS Apache export fell by more than a third, down at 37.43 percent decline. Exports fell to 10,132 units from 16,192 units.

Bajaj CT125 exports are up at almost 10k units from 6,551 units. Pulsar 150 exports fell by 30 percent, down to 8,874 units from 12,674 units. Honda Dio exports improved, up at 7k units from 4,137 units. Discover 125 exports fell to 6,374 units from just over 12k units. Decline was steep at 47.72 percent.

For the most part, a large number of two-wheeler manufacturers in India are only just beginning to strengthen exports. As such, while Hero MotoCorp sells reports lakhs of units in monthly domestic sales, exports are a handful at a few thousand. TVS, however, has a better export ticker. TVS Ntorq export improved at 6,104 units, up from 4,556 units at 34 percent growth.

NoTwo Wheeler ExportsJan-22Jan-21Growth % YoY
1Boxer1,03,9881,15,600-10.04
2Star City31,36626,48818.42
3Star City 12528,04930,070-6.72
4Pulsar 160-20013,68418,056-24.21
5Boxer 12512,94820,272-36.13
6Hunk10,6421,566579.57
7FZ10,3705,67682.70
8Navi10,3486,02871.67
9Apache10,13216,192-37.43
10CT 1259,8166,55149.84
11Pulsar 1508,87412,674-29.98
12Dio7,0694,13770.87
13Discover 1256,32412,096-47.72
14Ntorq6,1044,55633.98
15CB Shine5,1833,55845.67
16Sport4,9568,292-40.23
17Gixxer 1554,8422,74876.20
18Pulsar 1254,6283,45833.83
19CT1004,43211,694-62.10
20Pulsar 220 / 2504,2241,536175.00
21Dream3,8680
22650 Twin3,7161,200209.67
23Raider3,6670
24HF Deluxe3,5962,43847.50
25X Blade3,1042,34232.54
26Glamour2,7721,41296.32
27Splendor2,7302,805-2.67
28Livo2,600600333.33
29Ray2,5681,074139.11
30Discover 1102,5202,5200
31Platina 1102,4906,132-59.39
32Burgman2,4102,424-0.58
33Boxer 1252,4004,672-48.63
34Meteor 3502,3041841152.17
35Classic 3502,0421,10784.46
36CB Hornet 160R2,040720183.33
37Dominar 4001,896734158.31
38Crux1,7281,33229.73
39KTM 2001,7081,23438.41
40Gixxer 2501,6332,254-27.55
41Dominar 2501,512554172.92
42H’Ness CB3501,440270433.33
43YD1251,3500
44Husqvarna 4011,34388052.61
45KTM 2501,3021,376-5.38
46Super Splendor1,3002,866-54.64
47KTM 3901,2073,354-64.01
48FZ251,1741,288-8.85
49SZ1,1201,220-8.20
50Activa1,080364196.70
51Himalayan1,0501,819-42.28
52CB Unicorn 160960432122.22
53Grazia9201,256-26.75
54BMW 3108161,096-25.55
55Victor800960-16.67
56SXR 507360
57R1571839084.10
58Saluto6002,650-77.36
59CT 150576288100.00
60Avenger 160480193148.70
61Avenger 22048035435.59
62Husqvarna 1254621,092-57.69
63Vespa440205114.63
64Platina 1253841,008-61.90
65Maestro31224030.00
66Pleasure274120128.33
67Access24914472.92
68Husqvarna 2512132101.43
69Aviator200600-66.67
70CB Unicorn 15020016025.00
71Alpha1680
72Hayate164240-31.67
73MT 151601600
74Intruder16064150.00
75Wego158552-71.38
76Xpulse 2001321,190-88.91
77Jupiter118430-72.56
78Aprilia SR15096318-69.81
79Destini 12558200-71.00
80Vespa50423-88.18
81Husqvarna 20143144-70.14
82RR 31034340
83Lets100
84Avenis10
85CB300R10
86Xtreme02,675-100.00
87Duet01,794-100.00
88Saluto RX01,512-100.00
89KTM 1250850-100.00
90Acheiver0807-100.00
91Aprilia SR 1250391-100.00
92Radeon0230-100.00
93Aprilia SR1600219-100.00
94Classic 5000184-100.00
95Fascino0120-100.00
96Electra 350011-100.00
97Bullet 500010-100.00
Total3,74,8223,84,379-2.49

Pulsar 125 exports

CB Shine exports were up at 5,183 units from 3,558 units. Volume gain is at 1,625 units. Sport exports are reported at just below 5k units. Gixxer 155 exports rose to 4,842 units, up from 2,748 units. Pulsar 125 exports improved at 4,628 units, up from 3,458 units.

CT100 exports fell by over 60 percent, down at 4,432 units from 11,694 units. Pulsar 220/250 exports improved by more than double, up at 4,224 units from 1,536 units. Dream series sales stood at a little below 4k units. 650 Twin exports improved at 3,716 units, up from 1.2k units. 

