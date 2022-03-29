Two Wheeler Exports Jan 2022 – Pulsar, Apache, FZ, 650 Twins, Raider

Two-wheeler exports from India reported a marginal decline of 2.49 percent in January 2022

Total two-wheeler export in January 2022 is reported at marginal decline of 2.49 percent. Exports fell to 3,74,822 units, down from 3,84,379 units at volume loss of 9,557 units.

On the export front, Bajaj Boxer is better than the best. Despite a 10 percent decline, Boxer exports stood at 1,03,988 units, down from 1,15,600 units YoY. It captured 27.74 percent of export market share. While overseas markets see plenty of Boxer, the motorcycle isn’t sold by Bajaj in India.

Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Jan 2022

TVS Star City and Star City 125 take up the next 2 slots. Collective export is reported at just below 60k units. While Star City export fell, Star City 125 export improved. Bajaj Pulsar 160 – 200cc exports fell to 13,684 units, down from just over 18k units. Volume loss is at 4,372 units at 24.21 percent decline.

Bajaj Boxer 125 cc export fell to about 13k units from just over 20k units. Volume loss is reported at 7,324 units at 36.13 percent decline. Hero Hunk export improved manifold, up at 10,642 units from 1,566 units. Volume gain is 9,076 units.

Yamaha, Hero exports

Yamaha FZ export improved at 10,370 units, up from 5,676 units. Volume gain is 4,320 units. Honda Navi, another two-wheeler that’s no longer sold in India takes top spot for the manufacturer. Exports were up at 10,348 units, up from about 6k units. TVS Apache export fell by more than a third, down at 37.43 percent decline. Exports fell to 10,132 units from 16,192 units.

Bajaj CT125 exports are up at almost 10k units from 6,551 units. Pulsar 150 exports fell by 30 percent, down to 8,874 units from 12,674 units. Honda Dio exports improved, up at 7k units from 4,137 units. Discover 125 exports fell to 6,374 units from just over 12k units. Decline was steep at 47.72 percent.

For the most part, a large number of two-wheeler manufacturers in India are only just beginning to strengthen exports. As such, while Hero MotoCorp sells reports lakhs of units in monthly domestic sales, exports are a handful at a few thousand. TVS, however, has a better export ticker. TVS Ntorq export improved at 6,104 units, up from 4,556 units at 34 percent growth.

No Two Wheeler Exports Jan-22 Jan-21 Growth % YoY 1 Boxer 1,03,988 1,15,600 -10.04 2 Star City 31,366 26,488 18.42 3 Star City 125 28,049 30,070 -6.72 4 Pulsar 160-200 13,684 18,056 -24.21 5 Boxer 125 12,948 20,272 -36.13 6 Hunk 10,642 1,566 579.57 7 FZ 10,370 5,676 82.70 8 Navi 10,348 6,028 71.67 9 Apache 10,132 16,192 -37.43 10 CT 125 9,816 6,551 49.84 11 Pulsar 150 8,874 12,674 -29.98 12 Dio 7,069 4,137 70.87 13 Discover 125 6,324 12,096 -47.72 14 Ntorq 6,104 4,556 33.98 15 CB Shine 5,183 3,558 45.67 16 Sport 4,956 8,292 -40.23 17 Gixxer 155 4,842 2,748 76.20 18 Pulsar 125 4,628 3,458 33.83 19 CT100 4,432 11,694 -62.10 20 Pulsar 220 / 250 4,224 1,536 175.00 21 Dream 3,868 0 – 22 650 Twin 3,716 1,200 209.67 23 Raider 3,667 0 – 24 HF Deluxe 3,596 2,438 47.50 25 X Blade 3,104 2,342 32.54 26 Glamour 2,772 1,412 96.32 27 Splendor 2,730 2,805 -2.67 28 Livo 2,600 600 333.33 29 Ray 2,568 1,074 139.11 30 Discover 110 2,520 2,520 0 31 Platina 110 2,490 6,132 -59.39 32 Burgman 2,410 2,424 -0.58 33 Boxer 125 2,400 4,672 -48.63 34 Meteor 350 2,304 184 1152.17 35 Classic 350 2,042 1,107 84.46 36 CB Hornet 160R 2,040 720 183.33 37 Dominar 400 1,896 734 158.31 38 Crux 1,728 1,332 29.73 39 KTM 200 1,708 1,234 38.41 40 Gixxer 250 1,633 2,254 -27.55 41 Dominar 250 1,512 554 172.92 42 H’Ness CB350 1,440 270 433.33 43 YD125 1,350 0 – 44 Husqvarna 401 1,343 880 52.61 45 KTM 250 1,302 1,376 -5.38 46 Super Splendor 1,300 2,866 -54.64 47 KTM 390 1,207 3,354 -64.01 48 FZ25 1,174 1,288 -8.85 49 SZ 1,120 1,220 -8.20 50 Activa 1,080 364 196.70 51 Himalayan 1,050 1,819 -42.28 52 CB Unicorn 160 960 432 122.22 53 Grazia 920 1,256 -26.75 54 BMW 310 816 1,096 -25.55 55 Victor 800 960 -16.67 56 SXR 50 736 0 – 57 R15 718 390 84.10 58 Saluto 600 2,650 -77.36 59 CT 150 576 288 100.00 60 Avenger 160 480 193 148.70 61 Avenger 220 480 354 35.59 62 Husqvarna 125 462 1,092 -57.69 63 Vespa 440 205 114.63 64 Platina 125 384 1,008 -61.90 65 Maestro 312 240 30.00 66 Pleasure 274 120 128.33 67 Access 249 144 72.92 68 Husqvarna 251 213 210 1.43 69 Aviator 200 600 -66.67 70 CB Unicorn 150 200 160 25.00 71 Alpha 168 0 – 72 Hayate 164 240 -31.67 73 MT 15 160 160 0 74 Intruder 160 64 150.00 75 Wego 158 552 -71.38 76 Xpulse 200 132 1,190 -88.91 77 Jupiter 118 430 -72.56 78 Aprilia SR150 96 318 -69.81 79 Destini 125 58 200 -71.00 80 Vespa 50 423 -88.18 81 Husqvarna 201 43 144 -70.14 82 RR 310 34 34 0 83 Lets 10 0 – 84 Avenis 1 0 – 85 CB300R 1 0 – 86 Xtreme 0 2,675 -100.00 87 Duet 0 1,794 -100.00 88 Saluto RX 0 1,512 -100.00 89 KTM 125 0 850 -100.00 90 Acheiver 0 807 -100.00 91 Aprilia SR 125 0 391 -100.00 92 Radeon 0 230 -100.00 93 Aprilia SR160 0 219 -100.00 94 Classic 500 0 184 -100.00 95 Fascino 0 120 -100.00 96 Electra 350 0 11 -100.00 97 Bullet 500 0 10 -100.00 – Total 3,74,822 3,84,379 -2.49

Pulsar 125 exports

CB Shine exports were up at 5,183 units from 3,558 units. Volume gain is at 1,625 units. Sport exports are reported at just below 5k units. Gixxer 155 exports rose to 4,842 units, up from 2,748 units. Pulsar 125 exports improved at 4,628 units, up from 3,458 units.

CT100 exports fell by over 60 percent, down at 4,432 units from 11,694 units. Pulsar 220/250 exports improved by more than double, up at 4,224 units from 1,536 units. Dream series sales stood at a little below 4k units. 650 Twin exports improved at 3,716 units, up from 1.2k units.