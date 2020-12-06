Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Oct 2020 – Boxer, Star City, Pulsar, Apache Lead

In a welcome development for two-wheeler manufacturers, exports have registered double digit growth in October 2020

A total of 3,73,875 units were exported, which is YoY gain of 25.98%. Exports during the corresponding period last year stood at 2,96,772 units. The numbers reveal that market conditions have improved in most of the key global locations where made in India two-wheelers are exported.

Bajaj Boxer tops the list

While the domestic market is dominated by Hero Splendor and Honda Activa, the most exported two-wheeler is Bajaj Boxer. It has retained the top spot for a long time. In October, a total of 1,23,778 units were exported. This is an impressive YoY gain of 40.50%, as compared to 88,096 units exported in October last year.

Boxer was once available in the domestic market in 100 cc and 150 cc variants, and it had good demand initially. However, the 100 cc variant was later replaced with CT 100. The 150 cc variant was also discontinued. Boxer’s most important export markets are countries in Africa, Latin America and some South East Asian countries.

At number two is TVS Star City with exports of 52,776 units in October. YoY gain is 74.70%, as compared to 30,209 units exported in October last year. TVS exports its two-wheelers to more than sixty countries across Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe.

At third spot is Bajaj Pulsar with 32,406 units exported in October. YoY gain is 32.52%, as compared to 24,454 units exported in October last year. The pulsar range is popular in domestic market as well and it is the top selling brand in Bajaj’s portfolio.

At number four is Bajaj CT with 16,284 units exported in October. The motorcycle has registered negative YoY growth of -32.11%, as compared to 23,986 units exported in October last year. Next in the list is Bajaj Discover with 15,916 units exported in October. YoY gain is 10.77%, as compared to 14,369 units exported in October last year.

Other most exported two wheelers in top ten

At number six is TVS Apache, which is another popular product in the domestic market. Apache exports in October stood at 13,058 units. Numbers have more than doubled, as compared to 5,991 units exported in October last year.

No Two Wheeler Exports Oct-20 Oct-19 1 Boxer 1,23,778 88,096 2 STAR CITY 52,776 30,209 3 Pulsar 32,406 24,454 4 Apache 13,058 5,991 5 Discover 15,916 14,369 6 FZ 10,166 10,069 7 NAVI 9,872 3,424 8 CT 16,284 23,986 9 SPORT 6,276 8,040 10 Dio 6,121 9,116 11 Ray 5,338 4,305 12 Platina 5,244 2,076 13 GIXXER 4,711 5,370 14 Pulsar 4,314 2,370 15 NTORQ 3,814 3,781 16 CB Shine 3,735 4,740 17 HORNET 160R 3,539 2,655 18 X Blade 3,529 1,721 19 GRAZIA 3,401 2,984 20 Splendor 5,291 1,738 21 HF Deluxe 2,515 1,908 22 Acheiver 2,489 412 23 Saluto RX 2,140 1,902 24 Saluto 1,800 4,120 25 Glamour 1,722 2,702 26 GIXXER 250 1,604 42 27 650 Twin 1,571 2,845 28 Burgman 1,536 875 29 KTM 390 1,532 905 30 KTM 200 1,463 789 31 Dominar 250 1,335 0 32 UNICORN 160 1,296 648 33 XPULSE 200 1,132 0 34 FZ25 1,132 1,706 35 SZ 1,068 948 36 Xtreme 1,031 358 37 Hayate 960 1,592 38 Victor 960 1,280 39 Dominar 400 910 734 40 Classic 350 906 122 41 Platina 864 216 42 Himalayan 844 780 43 Radeon 760 200 44 Wego 736 2,863 45 Classic 500 712 426 46 Vespa 690 100 47 SR 50 MT 671 176 48 Typhoon R 50 625 352 49 Fascino 600 506 50 R15 598 897 51 Duet 546 0 52 Access 511 60 53 KTM 499 455 54 Vespa 497 295 55 Hunk 491 1,576 56 Aprilia SR 125 487 185 57 Activa 468 712 58 Husqvarna 434 0 59 Jive 320 0 60 Aprilia SR150 302 258 61 CT 150 288 0 62 Jupiter 283 262 63 MT 15 282 800 64 Avenger 259 139 65 Dream 240 1,586 66 Husqvarna 216 0 67 BMW 216 1,419 68 Lets 212 312 69 LIVO 200 1,400 70 Maestro 174 636 71 Pleasure 164 446 72 UNICORN 150 160 0 73 Husqvarna 154 0 74 CB Twister 130 390 75 DESTNI 125 120 178 76 Alpha 112 248 77 Intruder 106 144 78 RR 310 90 26 79 KTM 74 178 80 XTREME. 36 80 81 H’Ness 30 0 82 Avenger 3 0 83 Crux 0 1,122 84 X PULSE 200T 0 954 85 Passion 0 720 86 Aviator 0 560 87 HF Dawn 0 552 88 Pep + 0 516 89 Bullet 500 0 229 90 STREET 500 0 211 91 STREET 750 0 107 92 CBR 250R 0 90 93 TB 350 0 24 94 Aprilia SR160 0 4 – Total 3,73,875 2,96,772

Other two-wheelers in top ten include Yamaha FZ (10,166 units), Honda NAVI (9,872), TVS Sport (6,276) and Honda Dio (6,121). Among the top ten, only three (CT, Sport and Dio) brands have registered negative YoY growth.

If we consider the top ten, Bajaj’s dominance in exports is clearly evident. The combined market share of Boxer, Pulsar, CT and Discover is more than fifty percent.