Home Bike News Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Oct 2020 - Boxer, Star City, Pulsar,...

Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Oct 2020 – Boxer, Star City, Pulsar, Apache Lead

Satya Singh
Satya Singh

Bajaj Pulsar
Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS

In a welcome development for two-wheeler manufacturers, exports have registered double digit growth in October 2020

A total of 3,73,875 units were exported, which is YoY gain of 25.98%. Exports during the corresponding period last year stood at 2,96,772 units. The numbers reveal that market conditions have improved in most of the key global locations where made in India two-wheelers are exported.

Bajaj Boxer tops the list

While the domestic market is dominated by Hero Splendor and Honda Activa, the most exported two-wheeler is Bajaj Boxer. It has retained the top spot for a long time. In October, a total of 1,23,778 units were exported. This is an impressive YoY gain of 40.50%, as compared to 88,096 units exported in October last year.

Boxer was once available in the domestic market in 100 cc and 150 cc variants, and it had good demand initially. However, the 100 cc variant was later replaced with CT 100. The 150 cc variant was also discontinued. Boxer’s most important export markets are countries in Africa, Latin America and some South East Asian countries.

At number two is TVS Star City with exports of 52,776 units in October. YoY gain is 74.70%, as compared to 30,209 units exported in October last year. TVS exports its two-wheelers to more than sixty countries across Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe.

Two Wheeler Exports Oct 2020
Two Wheeler Exports Oct 2020

At third spot is Bajaj Pulsar with 32,406 units exported in October. YoY gain is 32.52%, as compared to 24,454 units exported in October last year. The pulsar range is popular in domestic market as well and it is the top selling brand in Bajaj’s portfolio.

At number four is Bajaj CT with 16,284 units exported in October. The motorcycle has registered negative YoY growth of -32.11%, as compared to 23,986 units exported in October last year. Next in the list is Bajaj Discover with 15,916 units exported in October. YoY gain is 10.77%, as compared to 14,369 units exported in October last year.

Other most exported two wheelers in top ten

At number six is TVS Apache, which is another popular product in the domestic market. Apache exports in October stood at 13,058 units. Numbers have more than doubled, as compared to 5,991 units exported in October last year.

No Two Wheeler Exports Oct-20 Oct-19
1 Boxer 1,23,778 88,096
2 STAR CITY 52,776 30,209
3 Pulsar 32,406 24,454
4 Apache 13,058 5,991
5 Discover 15,916 14,369
6 FZ 10,166 10,069
7 NAVI 9,872 3,424
8 CT 16,284 23,986
9 SPORT 6,276 8,040
10 Dio 6,121 9,116
11 Ray 5,338 4,305
12 Platina 5,244 2,076
13 GIXXER 4,711 5,370
14 Pulsar 4,314 2,370
15 NTORQ 3,814 3,781
16 CB Shine 3,735 4,740
17 HORNET 160R 3,539 2,655
18 X Blade 3,529 1,721
19 GRAZIA 3,401 2,984
20 Splendor 5,291 1,738
21 HF Deluxe 2,515 1,908
22 Acheiver 2,489 412
23 Saluto RX 2,140 1,902
24 Saluto 1,800 4,120
25 Glamour 1,722 2,702
26 GIXXER 250 1,604 42
27 650 Twin 1,571 2,845
28 Burgman 1,536 875
29 KTM 390 1,532 905
30 KTM 200 1,463 789
31 Dominar 250 1,335 0
32 UNICORN 160 1,296 648
33 XPULSE 200 1,132 0
34 FZ25 1,132 1,706
35 SZ 1,068 948
36 Xtreme 1,031 358
37 Hayate 960 1,592
38 Victor 960 1,280
39 Dominar 400 910 734
40 Classic 350 906 122
41 Platina 864 216
42 Himalayan 844 780
43 Radeon 760 200
44 Wego 736 2,863
45 Classic 500 712 426
46 Vespa 690 100
47 SR 50 MT 671 176
48 Typhoon R 50 625 352
49 Fascino 600 506
50 R15 598 897
51 Duet 546 0
52 Access 511 60
53 KTM 499 455
54 Vespa 497 295
55 Hunk 491 1,576
56 Aprilia SR 125 487 185
57 Activa 468 712
58 Husqvarna 434 0
59 Jive 320 0
60 Aprilia SR150 302 258
61 CT 150 288 0
62 Jupiter 283 262
63 MT 15 282 800
64 Avenger 259 139
65 Dream 240 1,586
66 Husqvarna 216 0
67 BMW 216 1,419
68 Lets 212 312
69 LIVO 200 1,400
70 Maestro 174 636
71 Pleasure 164 446
72 UNICORN 150 160 0
73 Husqvarna 154 0
74 CB Twister 130 390
75 DESTNI 125 120 178
76 Alpha 112 248
77 Intruder 106 144
78 RR 310 90 26
79 KTM 74 178
80 XTREME. 36 80
81 H’Ness 30 0
82 Avenger 3 0
83 Crux 0 1,122
84 X PULSE 200T 0 954
85 Passion 0 720
86 Aviator 0 560
87 HF Dawn 0 552
88 Pep + 0 516
89 Bullet 500 0 229
90 STREET 500 0 211
91 STREET 750 0 107
92 CBR 250R 0 90
93 TB 350 0 24
94 Aprilia SR160 0 4
Total 3,73,875 2,96,772

Other two-wheelers in top ten include Yamaha FZ (10,166 units), Honda NAVI (9,872), TVS Sport (6,276) and Honda Dio (6,121). Among the top ten, only three (CT, Sport and Dio) brands have registered negative YoY growth.

If we consider the top ten, Bajaj’s dominance in exports is clearly evident. The combined market share of Boxer, Pulsar, CT and Discover is more than fifty percent.

Newsletter

* indicates required


ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts.

RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.