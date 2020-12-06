Top 10 Two Wheeler Exports Oct 2020 – Boxer, Star City, Pulsar, Apache Lead

In a welcome development for two-wheeler manufacturers, exports have registered double digit growth in October 2020
A total of 3,73,875 units were exported, which is YoY gain of 25.98%. Exports during the corresponding period last year stood at 2,96,772 units. The numbers reveal that market conditions have improved in most of the key global locations where made in India two-wheelers are exported.
Bajaj Boxer tops the list
While the domestic market is dominated by Hero Splendor and Honda Activa, the most exported two-wheeler is Bajaj Boxer. It has retained the top spot for a long time. In October, a total of 1,23,778 units were exported. This is an impressive YoY gain of 40.50%, as compared to 88,096 units exported in October last year.
Boxer was once available in the domestic market in 100 cc and 150 cc variants, and it had good demand initially. However, the 100 cc variant was later replaced with CT 100. The 150 cc variant was also discontinued. Boxer’s most important export markets are countries in Africa, Latin America and some South East Asian countries.
At number two is TVS Star City with exports of 52,776 units in October. YoY gain is 74.70%, as compared to 30,209 units exported in October last year. TVS exports its two-wheelers to more than sixty countries across Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Europe.
At third spot is Bajaj Pulsar with 32,406 units exported in October. YoY gain is 32.52%, as compared to 24,454 units exported in October last year. The pulsar range is popular in domestic market as well and it is the top selling brand in Bajaj’s portfolio.
At number four is Bajaj CT with 16,284 units exported in October. The motorcycle has registered negative YoY growth of -32.11%, as compared to 23,986 units exported in October last year. Next in the list is Bajaj Discover with 15,916 units exported in October. YoY gain is 10.77%, as compared to 14,369 units exported in October last year.
Other most exported two wheelers in top ten
At number six is TVS Apache, which is another popular product in the domestic market. Apache exports in October stood at 13,058 units. Numbers have more than doubled, as compared to 5,991 units exported in October last year.
|No
|Two Wheeler Exports
|Oct-20
|Oct-19
|1
|Boxer
|1,23,778
|88,096
|2
|STAR CITY
|52,776
|30,209
|3
|Pulsar
|32,406
|24,454
|4
|Apache
|13,058
|5,991
|5
|Discover
|15,916
|14,369
|6
|FZ
|10,166
|10,069
|7
|NAVI
|9,872
|3,424
|8
|CT
|16,284
|23,986
|9
|SPORT
|6,276
|8,040
|10
|Dio
|6,121
|9,116
|11
|Ray
|5,338
|4,305
|12
|Platina
|5,244
|2,076
|13
|GIXXER
|4,711
|5,370
|14
|Pulsar
|4,314
|2,370
|15
|NTORQ
|3,814
|3,781
|16
|CB Shine
|3,735
|4,740
|17
|HORNET 160R
|3,539
|2,655
|18
|X Blade
|3,529
|1,721
|19
|GRAZIA
|3,401
|2,984
|20
|Splendor
|5,291
|1,738
|21
|HF Deluxe
|2,515
|1,908
|22
|Acheiver
|2,489
|412
|23
|Saluto RX
|2,140
|1,902
|24
|Saluto
|1,800
|4,120
|25
|Glamour
|1,722
|2,702
|26
|GIXXER 250
|1,604
|42
|27
|650 Twin
|1,571
|2,845
|28
|Burgman
|1,536
|875
|29
|KTM 390
|1,532
|905
|30
|KTM 200
|1,463
|789
|31
|Dominar 250
|1,335
|0
|32
|UNICORN 160
|1,296
|648
|33
|XPULSE 200
|1,132
|0
|34
|FZ25
|1,132
|1,706
|35
|SZ
|1,068
|948
|36
|Xtreme
|1,031
|358
|37
|Hayate
|960
|1,592
|38
|Victor
|960
|1,280
|39
|Dominar 400
|910
|734
|40
|Classic 350
|906
|122
|41
|Platina
|864
|216
|42
|Himalayan
|844
|780
|43
|Radeon
|760
|200
|44
|Wego
|736
|2,863
|45
|Classic 500
|712
|426
|46
|Vespa
|690
|100
|47
|SR 50 MT
|671
|176
|48
|Typhoon R 50
|625
|352
|49
|Fascino
|600
|506
|50
|R15
|598
|897
|51
|Duet
|546
|0
|52
|Access
|511
|60
|53
|KTM
|499
|455
|54
|Vespa
|497
|295
|55
|Hunk
|491
|1,576
|56
|Aprilia SR 125
|487
|185
|57
|Activa
|468
|712
|58
|Husqvarna
|434
|0
|59
|Jive
|320
|0
|60
|Aprilia SR150
|302
|258
|61
|CT 150
|288
|0
|62
|Jupiter
|283
|262
|63
|MT 15
|282
|800
|64
|Avenger
|259
|139
|65
|Dream
|240
|1,586
|66
|Husqvarna
|216
|0
|67
|BMW
|216
|1,419
|68
|Lets
|212
|312
|69
|LIVO
|200
|1,400
|70
|Maestro
|174
|636
|71
|Pleasure
|164
|446
|72
|UNICORN 150
|160
|0
|73
|Husqvarna
|154
|0
|74
|CB Twister
|130
|390
|75
|DESTNI 125
|120
|178
|76
|Alpha
|112
|248
|77
|Intruder
|106
|144
|78
|RR 310
|90
|26
|79
|KTM
|74
|178
|80
|XTREME.
|36
|80
|81
|H’Ness
|30
|0
|82
|Avenger
|3
|0
|83
|Crux
|0
|1,122
|84
|X PULSE 200T
|0
|954
|85
|Passion
|0
|720
|86
|Aviator
|0
|560
|87
|HF Dawn
|0
|552
|88
|Pep +
|0
|516
|89
|Bullet 500
|0
|229
|90
|STREET 500
|0
|211
|91
|STREET 750
|0
|107
|92
|CBR 250R
|0
|90
|93
|TB 350
|0
|24
|94
|Aprilia SR160
|0
|4
|–
|Total
|3,73,875
|2,96,772
Other two-wheelers in top ten include Yamaha FZ (10,166 units), Honda NAVI (9,872), TVS Sport (6,276) and Honda Dio (6,121). Among the top ten, only three (CT, Sport and Dio) brands have registered negative YoY growth.
If we consider the top ten, Bajaj’s dominance in exports is clearly evident. The combined market share of Boxer, Pulsar, CT and Discover is more than fifty percent.