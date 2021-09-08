Two Wheeler Retail Sales Aug 2021 – Bajaj, TVS, RE, Yamaha, Hero Electric, Ather

Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) figures for August 2021 reveal that two wheeler retails increased only marginally in a YoY basis

Escalating fuel prices and fear of a 3rd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen only marginal growth in terms of retail sales of two wheelers in India. However, positive sentiments are rife with several new launches on the cards along with the upcoming festive season, that could bring about a boost in sales.

Total two wheeler retails in the past month stood at 9,76,051 units, up from 9,15,126 units retailed in August 2020. Leading two wheeler makers that topped this list were Hero, Honda, TVS and Bajaj, each of which saw retails above the 1 lakh unit mark.

Hero Maintains Lead Despite Decline

Hero MotoCorp topped the list with 3,13,074 retail sales. This was a YoY increase over 3,32,559 units sold in August 2020. Market share however, dipped from 36.34 percent to 32.08 percent YoY. The company’s best-selling motorcycles included the Splendor, HF Deluxe, Passion and Glamour while the Pleasure, Maestro, Destini scooters saw most demand.

At No. 2 in terms of retail sales was Honda with 2,48,108 units sold last month, up from 2,29,541 units retailed in August 2020. Market share increased marginally from 25.08 percent to 25.42 percent YoY. Next in line was retail sales of TVS Motor that also noted only a negligible YoY increase from 1,41,947 units retailed in August 2020 to 1,48,739 units in the past month. The company also saw a dip in market share from 15.51 percent to 15.24 percent YoY.

Bajaj, Suzuki, Yamaha

At No.4 was Bajaj Auto Limited with retail sales at 1,23,697 units, up from 1,01,489 units sold in August 2020. Bajaj Auto saw the Pulsar along with CT100, Platina, Avenger and Dominar add significant numbers to total sales. Bajaj Auto now gears up for the launch of Pulsar NS250 and 250F, both of which have been spied on test. Once launched, it will compete with the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF250 and Yamaha FZ25.

Suzuki and Yamaha both experienced a significant increase in retail sales to 44,969 units and 40,292 units respectively while both the companies also experienced an increase in market share YoY. While Royal Enfield retail sales increased from 35,951 units in August 2020 to 36,733 units in the past month, it was Hero Electric scooters that saw its retail sales surge from 523 units in August 2020 to 5,174 units in the past month.

Optima, and Nyx city speed scooters are available at a starting price of Rs 53,600, thanks to FAME II policy, subsidies and rebates. Hero also has multiple electric two wheelers in the works and also plans to enter both fast charging and battery swapping spaces.

Piaggio, Okinawa, Ather

Retail sales of Piaggio increased from 2,507 units retailed in August 2020 to 3,526 units in the past month while sales of Okinawa saw increased retails from 413 units in August 2020 to 2,854 units in August 2021 with market share surging from 0.05 percent to 0.2 percent YoY.

Classic Legends (Jawa) motorcycles also posted an increase in sales. Electric scooter sales from Ather Energy also saw increase in retail sales along with Pure Energy. Other two wheeler maker retails increased from 903 units in August 2020 to 3,804 units in the past month.