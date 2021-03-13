Two Wheeler Retail Sales Feb 2021 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, RE, Suzuki, Yamaha, Jawa, BMW

Two-wheeler registrations for February 2021 on a decline but electric 2W sales up

FADA reports decline for two wheeler retails / registration in February 2021. Total decline is as high as 16.08 percent, down to under 11 lakh in retails. sales is reported at 10,91,288 units, down from just over 13 lakh units at volume loss of 2,09,076 units.

As usual Hero takes the lead at over 3.5L units. Decline is at over a quarter at 28.92 percent, down from almost 5L units. Volume loss stood at 28.92 percent for market share (MS) of 32.12 percent. MoM decline is at 11.5 percent. Registration fell from 3.96L at volume loss of just over 45k units.

Honda retails dipped to below 3 lakh units at 5.08 percent decline. MS stood at 27.22 percent. Retails fell to 2,97,029 units, down from 3,12,939 units at volume loss of 15,910 units. MoM decline was less steep at 1.75 percent. Retails fell from 3,02,329 units at volume loss of 5.3k units.

Retail sales decline

TVS reports YoY decline at 9.15 percent for 15.22 percent MS. Retails fell to 1,66,089 units from 1,82,807 units at volume loss of 16,718 units. MoM decline stood at 5.80 percent. Sales fell from 1,76,307 units at volume loss of just over 10k units. Bajaj saw sales fall by 20.41 percent for just over 11 percent MS. Retails fell to a little over 1.20L units, down from over 1.5L at volume loss of over 30k units. MoM decline is pegged at under 8 percent. Volumes fell from 1,30,735 units at volume loss of over 10k units.

Royal Enfield claimed 4.83 MS following 6.71 percent decline. Sales fell to 52,713 units, down from 56,506 units at volume loss under 3.8k units. MoM decline is reported at 3.21 percent. Sales fell from 54,461 units at volume loss of 1,748 units.

Electric two-wheeler sales growth

Suzuki sales fell by about 1.5 percent for 4.31 percent MS. Sales were flat-fish at 47k units. Volume loss was limited at 750 units. MoM sales growth stood at about a percent, up from 46,611 units. Yamaha was able to report retail growth of 2.38 percent at volume gain of 1,033 units. Registration were up at 44,413 units from 43,380 units. MoM decline was marginal, down from 44,511 units. Piaggio sold 4,583 units at 2.41 percent decline. MoM growth is reported at 1.60 percent, up from 4,511 units.

Jawa retails almost halved at 47.10 percent decline. Sales fell to 2,191 units, down from 4,142 units at volume loss of 1,951 units. MoM decline was lower at 4.11 percent, down from 2,285 units. Kawasaki sales too fell noticeably and more than halved. Retails are reported at 114 units down from 256 units. MoM decline stood at 5 percent down from 120 units. Triumph sales were flat at 71 units. The month earlier, 63 units were registered.

Harley sales are down to a tenth at 21 units, down from 215 units. In January 2021 too sales was limited at a mere 27 units. The company currently operates a lower number of dealerships following its restructuring and business association with Hero MotoCorp. 13 Ducati units were registered in February 2021. Others/Electric two-wheelers sales have grown considerably. Registrations grew to 5,753 units, up from 2,461 units at volume gain of 3,292 units.

Disclaimer: The above numbers do not have figures from AP, MP, LD & TS as they are not yet on Vahan 4. Vehicle Registration Data has been collated as on 07.03.21 in collaboration with Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India and has been gathered from 1,274 out of 1,481 RTOs.