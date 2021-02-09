Two Wheeler Retail Sales Jan 2021 – Hero, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, RE, Jawa, BMW, Harley, Kawasaki

FADA reports two-wheeler retail sales for January 2021 at a a decline of 8.78 percent

FADA has reported two-wheeler retail sales for January 2021. The data doesn’t include numbers from AP, MP, LD and TS, which are as yet to get on Vahan 4. Registration data was collated from 1,273 of 1,480 RTOs in collaboration with MoRTH as on February 7, 2021.

As usual, the table sees Hero MotoCorp sit at the top at retail sales of 3,96,074 units at market dominance of more than a third. Retail sales did decline from 4,69,804 units YoY at 15.69 percent decline. Market share (MS) fell from 36.84 percent YoY at volume loss of 73,730 units. Hero’s MoM sales decline was steeper at 29.16 percent down from 5,59,118 units.

Honda is secure at its vantage point at 3,02,329 retail units. Decline is reported at 2.76 percent, down about 8.6k units from just under 3.11 lakh units. MS is reported at a quarter of the market at 25.99 percent. MoM sales decline is reported at 13.54 percent, down from 3,49,686 units.The leading duo accounted for 60 percent of two-wheeler retails last month.

Royal Enfield retails in January 2021 positive

TVS reported 3.85 percent decline, down at 1,76,307 units from 1,83,372 units at volume loss of juts over 7k units. market share was reported at 15.16 percent. Bajaj retails fell to 1,30,735 units from 1,53,195 units. Volume loss of over 22k units equated to sales decline of 14.66 percent.

Royal Enfield retails are in the green at 2.68 percent growth. Retails rose to 54,461 units from 53,038 units at volume gain of 1,423 units at 4.68 percent MS. Suzuki reported decline of 7.12 percent. Sales fell to 46,611 units from 50,186 units.

Yamaha stayed in the green at 8.20 percent growth. Retails were up at 44,511 units from 5,329 units. Piaggio retails remained under 5k units at 4,511 units. Decline is reported at 15.35 percent at volume loss of 818 units, down from 5,329 units.

Electric two wheeler sales improved

Jawa retails declined sharply at 41.58 percent. Retails were down at 2,285 units, down from 3,911 units at volume loss of 1,626 units. That equates to MS of .20 percent. BMW Motorrad retails improved at 351 units, up from 303 units at 15.84 percent gain. Kawasaki retails more than halved at 120 units, down from 303 units.

Triumph retails are reported at 63 units, down from 101 units. Harley in its restructured avatar reported 27 units sold, down from 258 units. The company currently operates 11 dealerships. Ducati sales was reported at 10 units, down from 37 units.

Other/Electric two-wheeler sales are clubbed at 4,771 units. That’s sales growth of 54.95 percent, up from 3,079 units at volume gain of 1,692 units. Total retails were reported at a decline of 8.78 percent, down at 11,63,322 units, down from 12,75,308 units. Volume loss stood at just over 1.11 lakh units. The report does miss data from a handful of manufacturers including the Mahindra, and Benelli motorcycles.