Two Wheeler Retail Sales July 2021 – Honda, Yamaha, Enfield, Jawa, Hero Electric

Two wheeler retails grew 27.56 percent in July 2021 in view of increased demand for personal means of travel

Automakers in India have been reporting increased sales of two wheelers. The rising fuel costs have turned four wheeler buyers towards more economical mode of travel while the ongoing pandemic has also spurred buyers to opt for more personal means of travel over public transport.

FADA has released retails sales figures for July 2021 wherein it can be seen that two wheeler sales increased 27.56 percent in July 2021 to 11,32,611 units, up from 8,87,937 units sold in July 2020. However, this was a 19.07 percent de-growth as against 13,99,409 units sold in July 2019, the year prior to the pandemic striking the country.

These retail sales figures are collated as on 7.8.2021 in association with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India from 1,305 out of 1,519 RTOs. The figures also do not include retail sales in states of AP, MP, LD and TS as they are not yet on Vahan 4.

Retails – Hero, Honda, TVS Motors

Taking OEM wise YoY retail sales into account, Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) figures show that Hero MotoCorp noted the highest retails in July 2021 at 4,01,904 units commanding a markets share of 35.48 percent. This was an increase in retails which had stood at 3,59,621 in July 2020 when market share was higher at 40.50 percent. Glamour in ‘Xtec’ avatar and Maestro Edge 125 scooter will see strong demand in its segments, especially considering the fact that these have been launched at affordable pricing and with a host of convenience and connectivity features.

HMSI retails increased to 2,77,813 units in July 2021, up from 2,05,813 units sold in July 2020. The company also saw its market share increase from 23.18 percent to 24.53 percent YoY. A majority of the company dealers have resumed operations and the company will also be ramping up production to keep up with increased demand. Honda also gears up for launch of a new budget-friendly adventure bike in India, to be christened NX200, later this month.

TVS Motor, Bajaj and Suzuki also noted increased retail sales in July 2021 in view of favourable monsoons and the upcoming festive season. Buyers also headed towards showrooms to make purchases ahead of what can be seen as the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TVS sales stood at 1,65,487 units in July 2021 with a market share of 14.61 percent while Bajaj Auto retails increased from 94,476 units sold in July 2020 to 1,37,507 units in the past month. It was the Bajaj Pulsar, Platina, CT, Avenger and Dominar that significantly contributed to these retail sales. Suzuki retail sales also surged to 47,171 units in July 2021 up from 29,879 units retailed in July 2020.

Electric Scooter Sales July 2021

Even as Royal Enfield and Yamaha Motor retails increased YoY, market share of both company’s dipped. Hero Electric saw its retails increase significantly YoY from 399 units retailed in July 2020 with market share of 0.04 percent to 4,218 units in July 2021 when market share increased to 0.37 percent. Hero Electric lineup that includes the Hero Optima HX, Hero Electric Photon and Hero Electric Nyx, has largely benefitted from the revised subsides being offered by the Governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Piaggio, Okinawa and Classic Legends also reported increased retail sales in July 2021 while Ather Energy retails increased from 144 units in July 2020 to 1,799 units in July 2021. Similarly, Pure Energy also noted a significant YoY increase in retail sales from 24 units retailed in July 2020 to 1,317 units sold in the past month.