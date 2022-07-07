Two Wheeler Retail Sales June 2022 – Hero, Honda, Yamaha, RE, Jawa, Yezdi

Two wheeler retail sales increased 20.33 percent YoY with Hero MotoCorp and Honda in the lead by a significant margin

In the earlier post, we discussed the two wheelers wholesales. Now, retail sales have been released. Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) released Vehicle Retail Data for June 2022. Sales have ended on a positive note when compared to sales in June 2021 with every segment posting increase in demand.

Two wheeler retail sales stood at 11,19,096 units, up 20.23 percent from 9,30,825 units sold in June 2021. It was also a 40.62 percent increase over sales of 7,95,834 units sold in June 2020 while demand dipped 16.37 percent when compared to 13,38,154 unit retail sales in June 2019. Even as every two wheeler maker, with the exception of Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto, have posted a YoY sales growth, it can be seen from the attached table that electric two wheeler makers have seen a higher percentage of growth.

Two Wheeler Retail Sales June 2022

Hero MotoCorp led the sales chart in June 2022 with retail sales of 3,83,165 units, down from 4,15,395 units sold in June 2021. Market share dipped from 44.63 percent to 34.24 percent on a YoY basis. It was the company’s products such as the Glamour, Splendor, Passion and HF Deluxe motorcycles that drew in added sales. In June 2022, the company also introduced the new Passion XTec. It is presented in two variants of drum brake priced at Rs. 74,590 and disc variant priced at Rs. 78,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

At No. 2 was Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) with retail sales at 2,85,691 units in June 2022, up from 1,96,785 units sold in June 2021. The company also noted an increase in market share to 25.53 percent from 21.14 percent YoY. TVS Motor retail sales increased to 1,66,412 units in the past month, up from 1,19,999 units sold in June 2022. Market share increased from 12.89 percent to 14.87 percent YoY. The company is also set to introduce its new bike and leaked photos suggested that it will be named Ronin.

Bajaj Auto sales dipped to 1,00,094 units in June 2022 from 1,07,055 units sold in June 2021. The company’s market share also fell to 8.94 percent from 11.50 percent held in the same month of last year. Bajaj Auto recently inaugurated Chetak Technology’s new manufacturing facility at Akurdi from where they will be rolling out their electric two wheelers expanding the Chetak EV portfolio.

Retail sales of Suzuki 2W increased twofold YoY, selling more two-wheelers in the domestic market than Royal Enfield and Yamaha Motor India. Retail sales stood at 50,099 units, up from 25,170 units sold in June 2021. Market share also doubled to 4.48 percent from 2.70 percent held in June 2021. Yamaha and Royal Enfield sales stood at 44,475 units and 42,813 units respectively in June 2022, up from 22,409 units and 36,156 units sold in June 2021. Both the automakers have seen an increase in market share as well.

Electric Two Wheeler Sales June 2022

Coming to the electric two wheeler makers in the country, sales of Okinawa Autotech increased from 959 units sold in June 2021 to 6,980 units in the past month. Market share increased to 0.62 percent from 0.10 percent. Okinawa has also announced a mega factory in the state of Rajasthan and plan investment of Rs 1200-1,500 crore in electric two-wheelers over next two year.

Ampere Vehicles retail sales were at 6,540 units in June 2022 up from 268 units sold in June 2021. Ampere Electric, also experienced roll-out of its 50,000th electric scooter from its Ranipet facility in Tamil Nadu. This is particularly notable as this milestone comes just 7 months following the facility commencing operations at the end of 2021.

Hero Electric sales were at 6,503 units in the past month from 1,200 units sold in June 2021 bringing up market share to 0.58 percent from 0.13 percent YoY. There was also Ola Electric (5,874 units), Ather Energy (3,808 units), Piaggio (3,553 units) and Classic Legends (3,294 units) on this list while Revolt and PUR Energy saw June 2022 retail sales at 2,423 units and 1,125 units respectively. There were others on the list that contributed 6,247 units to total retail sales in June 2022 from 1,115 units retailed in June 2021.