Two Wheeler Retail Sales Nov 2021 – TVS, Hero Electric, Ather, Jawa, Yamaha

Two wheeler retails have been seeing a steady fall due to skyrocketing fuel prices, dip in purchasing power and increased ownership costs

As Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) releases Vehicle Retail Data for November 2021, de-growth can be seen across the two wheeler segment. Retail sales which had stood at 17,98,897 in November 2019 dipped 20.19 percent to 14,44,762 units in November 2020 and thereon down 0.75 percent to 14,33,855 units in the past month.

Even as Hero MotoCorp and Honda saw sales dip YoY, electric two wheeler makers like Hero Electric, Okinawa, Ather, Ampere and PurEV saw a spurt in demand along with TVS, Piaggio, Classic Legends / Jawa.

Two Wheeler Retail Sales November 2021 – Hero, Honda in the Lead

Hero MotorCorp was at No.1 on this list. Retails dipped to 5,30,997 units in the past month, down from 5,34,880 units sold last year. Market share however, remained flat at 37.03 percent held in November 2021 from 37.02 percent share last Nov.

At No. 2 was HMSI with sales of 3,66,340 units in November 2021, down from 3,91,776 units retailed last Nov. Market share also dipped to 25.55 percent last month, from 27.12 percent. Honda has just introduced a new addition to the Activa family. Activa 125 Premium Edition is priced at Rs 78,725 for Drum Alloy and Rs 82,280 for Disc variant.

TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto have both posted a growth in retail sales last month along with increased market share. TVS retails increased to 2,13,274 units from 1,98,648 units with market share increasing from 13.75 percent to 14.87 percent YoY. Retail sales of Bajaj Auto Limited on the other hand, went up to 1,62,067 units from 1,55,642 units YoY while the Pune based automaker currently holds a market share of 11.30 percent in this segment. Retails of Suzuki, Yamaha Motors and Royal Enfield dipped YoY causing a dip in market share as well.

Electric Two Wheeler Segment Nov 2021

Two wheeler buyers in the country are showing more preference for electric vehicles. This is particularly evident as Hero Electric, Okinawa, Ather, Ampere and Pur Energy have seen significant increase in sales. Hero Electric sold a total of 7,021 units in the past month, up from 1,169 units retailed last Nov.

Okinawa on the other hand saw its retails surge from 642 units to 5,367 units last month while Ather Energy sales went up to 2,198 units last month from just 360 units sold in Nov 2020. Ather Energy has also just inaugurated its second outlet in Gujarat and is currently present in 21 cities with 25 retail stores, to be expanded to 100 cities with 150 Experience Center by March 2023.

Ampere Vehicles and PUR Energy also saw a significant increase in retails to 1,990 units and 1,685 units sold in November 2021 over 642 units and 168 units sold respectively in November 2020. The electric two wheeler segment will continue to see continued growth with more companies introducing new offerings as customers seek green mobility solutions. Subsidies offered by central and state governments, along with FAME II benefits also attracts the attention of two wheeler buyers.

Electric vehicle startups like WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd and new players like Boom Motors have also entered the arena along with Matter, an electric vehicle and electric technology startup that has recently set up base in Ahmedabad.