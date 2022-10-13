Two Wheeler Retail Sales Sep 2022 – Honda, TVS, RE, Yamaha, Jawa, Yezdi

Two Wheeler retail sales stood at 10,15,702 and saw 9.02% YoY growth, W.R.T. Sep 2020, 3.91% drop and W.R.T. September 2019, 14.05% drop

Even though Hero MotoCorp trumps the wholesales, it is Honda that took the crown in September 2022 with 2,84,160 units, up from 2,40,640 units sold in September 2021. Market share stood at 27.98%, up from 25.83% last year. With Activa being its highest-seller, Honda also has CB Shine to rival Hero’s budget commuters.

Hero MotoCorp sold 2,50,246 units, down from 2,78,630 units and market share dropped to 24.64% from 29.9%. With Splendor, Passion and Glamour series, Hero is the undisputed king in wholesale. TVS Motor saw 1,70,796 Two Wheelers sold with a rise from 1,42,801 units sold in September 2021 with a market share of 16.82%, up from 15.33% last year.

Two Wheeler Retail Sales Sep 2022

Next in line is Bajaj Auto with 1,05,914 sales which saw a decline from 1,18,918 units in September 2021. Bajaj had a 12.769% market share in September 2021 which dropped YoY to 10.43. Bajaj’s Pulsar series is its highest performer and has a cult following in India too.

Commenting on how Two Wheeler retail sales September 22 performed, FADA President, Mr. Manish Raj Singhania said, “2W segment showed a growth of 9% YoY but fell by -14% from Sept’19. Due to increased input costs, 2W companies raised prices by 5 times in the past year. Apart from this, RBIs fight with inflation saw rate hikes that continued to make vehicle loans expensive”.

At 5th place, we have Royal Enfield with 55,415 Two Wheeler retail sales. Which is up from 33,063 units sold in September 2021. Royal Enfield now has a 5.46% market share over a 3.55% share last year. Suzuki takes 6th place with 54,256 units sold in September 2022 over 45,653 units sold in September 2021. Suzuki’s market share stood at 5.34%, up from 4.90% in September 2021.

At 7th place, we have Yamaha with 43,390 units, up from 40,710 units sold in September 2021. Market share saw a drop with just 4.27% in September 2022 over 4.37% in September 2021. Ola Electric takes 8th place overall and is the highest-selling Two Wheeler EV manufacturer in terms of retail sales in September 2022. It sold 9,432 units and has a market share of 0.93%.

Okinawa Autotech takes 9th place overall and is the second highest-selling 2W EV manufacturer after Ola. With 8,172 Two Wheeler sold over 3,266 units in September 2021, Okinawa has more than doubled its retail sales YoY. Market share stands at 0.8%, up from 0.35% in September 2021.

Ampere Shows Massive Growth

10th place is taken by Hero Electric followed by Ampere and Ather Energy. All these companies saw solid growth YoY with Ampere showing exceptional YoY growth. Sales stood at 7,880 units, 6,073 units, and 6,150 units respectively. Sales are up from 6,293 units, 786 units and 2,175 units respectively in September 2021.

Next is Piaggio, followed by Classic Legends selling under Jawa and Yezdi brands. Piaggio sales stood at 3,063 units, while Classic Legends sales stood at 2,813 units. Piaggio sales dropped YoY from 3,957 units sold in September 2021. Classic Legends saw a rise over 2,400 units sold in September 2021. Other brands (including EVs) combined, sold 7,942 units. All-in-all, Two Wheeler retail sales for the month September 2022 stood at 10,15,702 units, up from 9,31,654 units sold in September 2021. Note: The above numbers do not have figures from MP, LD & TS.