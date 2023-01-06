Two Wheeler Sales Dec 2022 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Suzuki

The two wheeler segment saw YoY sales increase in domestic markets while exports took a significant dip

India has the largest two wheeler market in the world and Hero MotoCorp has been at the helm for some time now. Taking the leading 6 two wheeler makers into account – Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS, Bajaj Auto, Enfield and Suzuki, – sales in domestic markets in the past month increased by 4.70 percent YoY while MoM sales dipped. Exports on the other hand suffered a decline on both counts thus putting YoY and MoM wholesales into the red.

Total two wheeler sales in domestic markets stood at 10,02,136 units in Dec 2022, up 4.70 percent from 9,57,189 units sold in Dec 2021. This was a volume growth of 44,947 units. MoM sales however, dipped 14.89 percent from 11,77,515 units sold in Nov 2022 relating to a 1,75,379 unit volume de-growth.

Two Wheeler Domestic Sales Dec 2022

Hero MotoCorp was at No. 1 in Dec 2022 with a YoY and MoM increase in sales. Sales in the past month stood at 3,81,365 units, up 1.84 percent over 3,74,485 units sold in Dec 2021. The company had also sold 3,75,839 units in Nov 2022 relating to a 0.40 percent MoM growth. The company commands a 38.06 percent share on this list.

Honda two wheeler sales in the past month improved 10.70 percent YoY to 2,33,151 units, up from 2,10,612 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales on the other hand fell 34.05 percent from 3,53,540 units sold in Nov 2022. Honda has announced an upcoming electric two wheeler in 2023. It will use the same platform as seen on the Activa 6G and Activa 125 and is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS Motor also noted a rise in YoY sales by 9.95 percent to 1,61,369 units in Dec 2022 while MoM sales dipped 15.84 percent. The company had sold 1,91,730 units in Nov 2022. Bajaj Auto sales fell 1.62 percent YoY to 1,25,525 units from 1,27,593 units sold in Dec 2021. The company noted a MoM growth of 1.65 percent from 1,23,490 units sold in Nov 2022. Royal Enfield saw its sales dip 8.23 percent YoY and 9.03 percent MoM to 59,821 units while Suzuki domestic wholesales increased 25.67 percent YoY but dipped 35.23 percent MoM to 40,905 units.

Two Wheeler Exports Dec 2022

In export markets, total wholesales stood at 2,49,216 units, down 26.76 percent YoY from 3,40,253 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM exports also fell 5.07 percent from 2,62,525 units shipped in Nov 2022. In global markets, it was Bajaj Auto that led the segment with 1,21,499 units exported which was 50 percent of total exports. However it was a YoY de-growth of 36.45 percent from 1,91,176 units shipped in Dec 2022 while MoM exports also dropped 12.36 percent over 1,38,630 units sold in Nov 2022.

TVS exports also fell YoY and MoM by 25.20 percent and 7.81 percent respectively to 66,297 units while exports of Suzuki grew YoY by 23.70 percent and MoM by 41.99 percent to 23,007 units. Honda exports were at 17,020 units, a 30.83 percent YoY growth while exports fell MoM by 13.52 percent. The list also included Hero MotoCorp with a 36.84 percent YoY de-growth in wholesales to 12,814 units while on a MoM basis, exports improved by 15.51 percent from 11,093 units exported in Nov 2022. Royal Enfield trailed this list with 8,579 units in Dec 2022 with a YoY growth of 0.32 percent and MoM growth of 71.37 percent.

Total wholesales in the past month thus dipped 3.55 percent to 12,51,352 units in Dec 2022, down from 12,97,442 units sold in Dec 2021. MoM sales also suffered a de-growth of 13.10 percent from 14,40,040 units sold in Nov 2022. Every two wheeler maker on this list posted a YoY de-growth except for Honda which improved 11.87 percent while on a MoM basis, it was Hero MotoCorp that posted a 0.83 percent growth in wholesales.