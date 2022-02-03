Two Wheeler Sales Jan 2022 – Hero, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

Every two wheeler maker on this list posted a YoY de-growth except for Suzuki, while exports ended on a more positive note

Two wheeler automakers in India have not started off the New Year in a very positive way. However, the scenario could change in the months ahead with vaccination drives going full steam ahead along with a daily dip in COVID cases being recorded. Easing of restrictions across the country coupled with this year’s Union Budget that adds further impetus to the segment in terms of infrastructure and development, could see a notable increase in two wheeler sales.

Two Wheeler Sales Jan 2022 – YoY and MoM

Taking the leading two wheeler makers in India – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki and Royal Enfield, each of these reported a YoY decline in sales except for Suzuki. Yamaha has not revealed their sales yet. Total sales of the 6 brands stood at 10,87,496 units in January 2022 down 19.43 percent over 13,49,749 units sold in January 2021.

Hero MotoCorp topped the list with sales of 3,58,660 units, down 20.13 percent from 4,49,037 units sold in January 2021 to command a 32.98 percent share in this list. MoM domestic sales of the company dipped 4.23 percent from 3,74,485 units sold in December 2021 when share percent had stood at 38.38.

Honda sales dipped 24.36 percent YoY to 3,15,196 units in January 2022, down from 4,16,716 units sold in January 2021. Honda holds onto a 28.98 percent share which increased from 21.58 percent on a MoM basis from 2,10,612 units sold in December 2021. The company announced launch of new 2022 CB300R and CBR650R in India last month.

A similar downhill sales trend was also recorded with other big two-wheeler players – TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto. TVS domestic sales dipped 18.23 percent in January 2022 to 1,67,795 units from 2,05,216 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales of TVS however increased 14.33 percent from 1,46,763 units sold in December 2021. Bajaj sales fell 13.92 percent to 1,35,496 from 1,57,404 units sold in January 2021 while the company made up in terms of MoM sales with a 6.19 percent increase from 1,27,593 units sold in the month of December 2021.

Suzuki was the only two wheeler maker to report a YoY sales growth in domestic markets in the past month. Sales which had stood at 57,004 units in January 2021 increased 6.35 percent to 60,623 units last month. MoM sales increased significantly by 86.25 percent from 32,549 units sold in December 2021.

Royal Enfield on the other hand saw its sales dip 22.75 percent to 49,726 units from 64,372 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales suffered a 23.72 percent de-growth over 65,187 units sold in December 2021.

Two Wheeler YoY and MoM Exports

Even as total YoY exports dipped 3.86 percent to 3,53, 688 units in January 2022 from 3,67,872 units sold in January 2021, MoM shipment increased 9.96 percent from 3,21,654 units shipped in December 2021. Bajaj Auto was the leading two wheeler maker in terms of exports with 1,87,934 units shipped last month, down from 2,27,532 units shipped in January 2021. MoM exports also dipped 1.70 percent from 1,91,176 units exported in December 2021.

TVS Motor also saw its exports decline 3.40 percent YoY and 2.58 percent MoM to 86,344 units. Honda (39,013 units), Hero (21,816 units) and RE (9,112 units) exports increased substantially both on YoY and MoM basis. Suzuki suffered a MoM decline in shipments to the tune of 49.09 percent to 9,469 units in January 2022 from 18,599 units sold in December 2021.

Total Two Wheeler Sales January 2022

Taking domestic sales and exports into account in the past month, total two wheeler sales in January 2022 dipped 16.09 percent YoY but increased 11.08 percent MoM. Sales stood at 14,41,184 units in January 2022, down from 17,17,621 units sold in January 2021 but it was an increase from 12,97,442 units sold in December 2021.

On a YoY basis, Hero (3,80,476 units), Honda, 3,54,209 units), Bajaj (3,32,430 units) and TVS (2,54,139 units) reported de-growth. Suzuki total sales increased 8.05 percent to 70,092 units from 64,869 units sold in January 2021 while MoM sales increased 37.04 percent over 51,148 units sold in December 2021. MoM sales of Hero and Royal Enfield also dipped 3.62 percent and 20.21 percent respectively.