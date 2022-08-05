Two Wheeler Sales July 2022 – Hero, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Suzuki, Royal Enfield

Total two wheeler sales, among 6 leading manufactures in India, have seen an increase in domestic markets while exports dipped YoY and MoM

Two wheeler sales in India have ended on a positive note in July 2022. All major manufacturers showed off a year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) growth in sales. Exports, on the other hand, stood in the red. It was Hero MotoCorp that dominated the domestic sale list while Bajaj Auto led in terms of exports

Taking leading 6 major two wheeler makers into account, sales in domestic markets stood at 13,07,132 units in July 2022. This was an 8.87 percent YoY growth over 12,00,621 units sold in July 2021 relating to a 1,06,511 unit volume growth. MoM sales were up 5.40 percent over 12,40,137 units sold in June 2022.

Two Wheeler Sales July 2022

Hero MotoCorp commanded the domestic sales list with 4,30,684 units sold in the past month, up 034 percent compared to 4,29,208 units sold in July 2021 with a 32.95 percent share. MoM sales dipped 7.02 percent as against 4,63,201 units sold in June 2022. Best sellers include the Splendor, Passion, Glamour, Deluxe, Pleasure and Maestro. The company has also expanded its lineup with the new Super Splendor 125 Canvas Black Edition in 2 variants to bring in added sales.

Next in line was Honda 2W with sales of 4,02,701 units, up 18.40 percent from 3,40,133 units sold in July 2021. It was also a MoM growth of 13.26 percent over 3,56,560 units sold in June 2022. Share percent increased from 28.67 percent held in June 2022 to 30.81 percent in the past month. Honda Dio Sports Limited Edition has just been launched in two colour schemes with a starting price of Rs. 68,317.

TVS Motor has reported a YoY and MoM growth in domestic sales to 2,01,842 units in July 2022. This was a 26,773 unit volume growth from 1,75,169 units sold in July 2021 while in June 2022, the company recorded domestic sales at 1,93,090 units. Bajaj Auto (1,64,384 units) and Suzuki (60,589 units) each posted YoY and MoM growth in July 2022 while Royal Enfield saw an 18.42 percent YoY growth to 46,529 units in July 2022 but sales dipped MoM by 7.43 percent from 50,265 units sold in June 2022.

Two Wheeler Exports July 2022

Export of two wheelers, which stood at 3,28,588 units in July 2022 dipped 6.04 percent YoY and 10.64 percent MoM. It was Bajaj Auto that headed this list with 1,50,670 units shipped in July 2022, down 13.58 percent from 1,74,337 units sold in July 2021. It was also a MoM de-growth of 21.06 percent from 1,90,865 units shipped in June 2022.

Bajaj Auto was the only two wheeler maker to record exports above the 1 lakh unit mark. TVS exports increased 11.60 percent YoY to 97,716 units while MoM exports fell 2.89 percent from 1,00,625 units sold in June 2022.

Exports of Honda fell 9.82 percent YoY but grew by 44.56 percent MoM to 40,942 units in July 2022. It was followed by Hero MotoCorp with YoY and MoM de-growth at 14,896 units from 25,190 units sold in July 2021 and 21,657 units sold in June 2022. Suzuki and Royal Enfield exports were at 15,338 units and 9,026 units in July 2022 respectively.

Total Two Wheeler Sales July 2022

Taking total two wheeler sales (domestic and exports) into account, it was a YoY and MoM growth. Sales stood at 16,35,720 units in July 2022, up 5.51 percent over 15,50,349 units sold in July 2021. It was also a growth of 1.73 percent when compared to 16,07,837 units sold in June 2022.

Hero MotoCorp topped the list despite a YoY de-growth. Sales stood at 4,45,580 units, down 1.94 percent from 4,54,398 units sold in July 2021. It was also an 8.10 percent MoM de-growth from 4,84,867 units sold in June 2022. Honda two wheeler sales ended with YoY and MoM growth of 15.07 percent and 15.57 percent respectively with 4,43,643 units sold in the past month.

Bajaj total sales were at 3,15,054 units in July 2022, relating to a YoY de-growth of 4.69 percent while MoM sales dipped 0.28 percent. TVS (2,99,658 units) in July 2022 saw a YoY and MoM growth in total sales while Suzuki sales were at 76,230 units and Royal Enfield sold 55,555 units in the past month.