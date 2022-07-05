Two Wheeler Sales June 2022 – Hero, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, Suzuki, RE

Total YoY and MoM two wheeler sales improve in June 2022 – Hero MotoCorp dominates domestic sales, and Bajaj Auto leads exports

When discussing sales, two-wheelers far exceed the number of cars sold in India. In June 2022, all 2W manufacturers in this list reported sales growth barring Bajaj. The report only takes into account electric scooters sold by TVS and Bajaj. Yamaha sales report is as yet unavailable.

On the domestic front, a total of 12,40,137 units were sold. Noticeably higher that 10,28,309 units sold YoY at volume gain of 2,11,828 units at 20.60 percent growth. Hero MotoCorp domestic sales top the chart at 4,63,210 units, up from 4,38,514 units. Growth of 5.63 percent equated to 24,696 units in volume gain. Honda 2Ws reported max growth for the month at 67.36 percent. Volume gain stood at 1,43,107 units, up at 3,55,560 units from 2,12,453 units.

Two Wheeler Sales June 2022

TVS sold 1,93,090 units, up from 1,45,413 units. Growth is reported at almost a third at volume gain of 47,677 units. Bajaj domestic 2W sales fell to 1,25,083 units, down from 1,55,640 units. Volume loss stood at 30,557 units at 19.63 percent decline. Suzuki two wheeler sales were up at 52,929 units from 40,474 units. At 30.77 percent growth, volume gain stood at 12,355 units.

Royal Enfield sales only just surpassed the 50k units mark, up from 35,815 units. Volume gain is reported at 14,450 units at 40.35 percent growth. MoM total 2W domestic sales were up from 11,88,937 units at volume gain of 51,200 units.

Two Wheeler Exports June 2022

The 2W export market is dominated by Bajaj. For the month, total 2W exports were up at 3,67,700 units from 3,14,728 units. Volume gain stood at 52,972 units at 16.83 percent growth. Bajaj exports rose to 190,865 units from 1,54,938 units. Volume gain stood at 35,927 units at sales growth of 23 percent. TVS exports stood at just over 1 lakh units, up from 92,679 units. Volume gain is reported at just under 8k units at 8.57 percent growth.

Honda 2W exports were up at 28,322 units from 20,044 units. Volume gain stood at 8,278 units at 41.30 percent growth. Hero exports fell by 29 percent, down at 21,322 units from 30,646 units. Volume loss stood at about 9k units. Suzuki exports surpassed the 15k mark, up from 9,188 units at a volume gain of 5.9k units. Royal Enfield exports gained 3.9k units, up at 11,142 units from 7,233 units. MoM total exports were up from 3,22,681 units at volume gain of 45k units.

Total sales graph essays growth

When total (domestic and exports) sales are considered, all of the above manufacturers were in the green for June 2022. Hero MotoCorp total sales rose to 4,84,867 units, up from 4,69,160 units. Honda two wheeler sales were up at 3,83,882 units from 2,32,497 units at volume gain of over 1.5 lakh units. Bajaj finds itself third on the list owing to exports. Total sales were reported at 3,15,948 units, up from 3,10,578 units at marginal growth of 1.73 percent.

TVS total sales rose to 2,93,715 units, up from 2,38,092 units at volume gain of 55,623 units. Suzuki total sales crossed the 68k mark, up from 49,662 units. Enfield total sales rose to 61,407 units from 43,048 units YoY. Total sales for June 2022 is reported at 16,07,837 units, up from 13,43,037 units. Volume gain stood at 2,64,800 units at 19.72 percent growth. MoM total sales was up from 15,11,618 units at volume gain of 96,219 units. Sales growth is reported at 6.37 percent.