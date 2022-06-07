Two Wheeler Sales May 2022 – Hero, Honda, Bajaj, TVS, Suzuki, RE

Two wheeler domestic sales grew substantially by 246.29 percent on a YoY basis while exports fell 4.88 percent

Every leading two wheeler maker in India posted a YoY growth in sales in May 2022. Domestic sales of top 6 two wheeler manufacturers saw a total of 11,88,937 units sold in May 2022, up 246.29 percent over 3,43,336 units sold in May 2021. It was also a 8.17 percent MoM growth from 10,99,167 units sold in April 2022.

However, it may be recalled that the month of May 2021 was a difficult period for the entire auto industry in India on account of the pandemic situation in the country. May 2021 was the month with highest average cases and deaths in India which continued to see closure of schools, colleges and offices while production operations were also badly hampered.

Two Wheeler Sales May 2022 – Domestic

Hero MotoCorp led the list with a 39.23 percent market share and sales of 4,66,466 units in May 2022. This was against 1,59,561 units sold in May 2021 leading to a 3,06,905 unit volume growth. MoM sales also improved by 17.06 percent from 3,98,490 units sold in April 2022. Market share in the previous month had stood at 36.25 percent.

Honda two wheeler sales increased 727.71 percent YoY to 3,20,844 units, up from 38,763 units sold in May 2021. The company commanded a 26.99 percent market share which was down from 29 percent held in April 2022 when sales increased only marginally by 0.66 percent MoM from 3,18,732 units sold in the same month.

At No.3 was TVS Motor with YoY sales increase of 267.64 percent to 1,91,482 units, up from 52,084 units sold in May 2021 leading to a 1,39,398 unit volume growth. MoM sales improved by 6.06 percent over 1,80,533 units sold in April 2022. Best-selling models in the company lineup included the Jupiter, Apache, Raider, Sport, Star City, Ntorq, Pep+ and XL100, while the iQube e-scooter also posted good sales numbers.

Bajaj Auto (96,102 units) and Suzuki (60,518 units) posted 59.26 percent and 383.64 percent YoY growth in two wheeler sales in May 2022. The two auto majors also saw a MoM growth in sales by 3.08 percent and 11.40 percent respectively over 93,233 units and 54,327 units sold in April 2022. Royal Enfield domestic sales improved 166.65 percent YoY to 53,523 units, up from 20,073 units sold in May 2021 while MoM sales dipped marginally by 0.61 percent over 53,852 units sold in April 2022.

Two Wheeler Exports May 2022

Even as every leading two wheeler maker posted tremendous growth in domestic sales, exports ended in the red both where YoY and MoM sales were concerned. Total exports of the top 6 two wheeler makers dipped 4.88 percent to 3,22,681 units, down from 3,39,241 units shipped in May 2022. MoM exports fell 14.26 percent over 3,76,357 units sold in April 2022.

Bajaj Auto led this list with 1,53,397 units exported in May 2022. It was a 14.88 percent YoY decline over 1,80,212 units shipped in May 2021. The company commanded a 47.54 percent share, down from 50.08 percent held in April 2022 when exports dipped 18.61 percent MoM over 1,88,478 units sold. TVS Motor Company posted a YoY and MoM decline in exports. YoY exports fell 6.51 percent to 95,576 units from 1,02,232 units sold in May 2021 while MoM exports dipped 3.93 percent over 99,489 units sold in April 2022.

Honda two wheeler exports improved 66.68 percent YoY to 32,344 units but dipped MoM by 23.53 percent over 42,295 units sold in April 2022. Market share also fell from 11.24 percent to 10.02 percent in the corresponding months. There was also Hero MotoCorp (20,238 units), Suzuki (11,008 units) along with RE (10,118 units) on the export list. Hero saw YoY degrowth of 13.82 percent while exports of Suzuki (164.59 percent) and RE (40.12 percent) improved on a YoY basis. RE’s MoM exports also increased 21.86 percent over 8,303 units sold in April 2022.

Total sales of these leading 6 two wheeler makers saw a YoY growth of 121.46 percent to 15,11,618 units from 6,82,577 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales also increased 2.45 percent from 14,75,524 units sold in April 2022. Hero was at No. 1 with 4,86,704 units sold up by 165.89 percent YoY while Honda followed at No. 2 with sales of 3,53,188 units and YoY sales growth of 507.19 percent.