Ultraviolette F77 Launch Set On November 24, 2022

Ultraviolette F77 launch scheduled for November 24, 2022 starting with Bengaluru, followed by other cities in a phase-wise schedule

With a bright spotlight shining on 2W EV segment in India, we have seen multiple companies jumping on this bandwagon. Setting a firm foot in this segment at this time is paramount. As young as Indian 2W EV segment is, we have seen multiple newcomers and mainstream manufacturers alike charge forward.

Hero MotoCorp recently launched its Vida V1 line of electric scooters too. Only a few mainstream manufacturers operational in India have not boarded this train yet. Newcomers like Ola have created a stronghold in premium electric scooter space and even tops the 2W EV retail charts in September 2022.

Led by Narayan Subramaniyam, Ultraviolette Automotive is keen on building a name for itself. The Bengaluru-based company has a manufacturing facility in Electronic City, and has announced the launch of its maiden EV, Ultraviolette F77, on November 24, 2022. Let’s take a look at what’s what.

Ultraviolette F77 Launch

The company claims over 5 years of R&D, and rigorous testing. F77 is said to have garnered 70,000 pre-launch booking interests from as many as 190 countries. Ultraviolette F77 launch will reveal 3 variants – Airstrike, Shadow and Laser. Each of these has been designed to reflect a certain identity, and personality.

For starters, F77 is an all-out performance electric motorcycle. It gets a hybrid design language incorporating traits of a street bike and a faired motorcycle. Value-added features include dual-channel ABS, adjustable suspension, multiple drive modes, and regenerative braking to name a few.

Ultraviolette recently commenced production trials of F77 at its manufacturing facility situated in Electronic City, Bangalore. It is powered by in-house battery technology. According to Ultraviolette, F77 has been tested for endurance under various terrains and weather conditions across the country.

Launch and Pricing

Narayan Subramaniam has been actively pushing content related to development of F77 on social media platforms. Much of its design is already known. It gets a street-fighter-like headlight with integrated DRLs and beefy suspension covers that lends a lot of muscle. Target audience is likely to appreciate the design elements that make F77 a muscular machine from the front.

Side panels neatly cover the frame and battery pack. While at the rear, design tends to lean towards sport bikes with a sleek number plate holder. Riding posture is very aggressive, and offers a lot of leverage and front-end feel. With a committed riding posture like this, and instantaneous acceleration associated with EVs, we don’t see why F77 can’t be the next big thing on tracks.

It gets a mid-mounted motor and a chain drive sends power to the rear wheels. A phase-wise roll-out plan begins at Bengaluru, followed by other cities. Designed and engineered in India, Ultraviolette is subsequently looking to launch F77 across US and Europe as well. Pricing will be announced at launch.