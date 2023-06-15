Unleashing Opulence: Mercedes Benz GLC SUV Spied, Launch Soon

All the interior design attributes of C-Class sedan will make it on the new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV as well

Mercedes-Benz has been one of the, if not, the highest-selling luxury brand in India. Sales easily surpass Audi, BMW, Jaguar and Volvo. The three-pointed star has a gargantuan pull on Indian luxury car buyers and is likely to stay that way for years to come. In its Indian portfolio, Mercedes-Benz includes most of its global lineup.

For 2023, we saw the launch of A-Class Limousine, A45 AMG and more recently, the G-Class. That said, highest sellers for Mercedes in India are still E-Class LWB sedans and in SUVs, it is GLC. After its global debut last year, Mercedes-Benz is launching the updated GLC SUV in India and first spy shots are here ahead of launch.

A Symphony of Systems: Exploring Some Features of the GLC SUV

GLC is the SUV version of C-Class sedan, which is globally accredited as ‘baby S-Class’ for bearing semblance with it on the inside. Those attributes stay true with new GLC SUV as well. The S-Class-inspired portrait-style touchscreen infotainment screen takes center stage and radiates an upmarket aura in compact luxury SUVs space.

Mercedes’ latest MBUX system is hailed as the best-in-business and in portrait style orientation, it enables surreal immersion. Fully digital instrument screen continues this immersion for the driver as well. Extension of Mercedes’ latest version of MBUX system for infotainment screen ensures an experience that is unheard of with previous models.

Apart from its infotainment system, Mercedes’ cabin design prowess is on full display with immaculate materials and impeccable quality along with unprecedented fit and finish. It feels upmarket when compared to its direct rivals like Audi Q5, BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace and the likes.

On the outside, there are sleeker headlights and tail lights that radiate a new-age aura and tech-savvy appeal. Larger re-designed front grille with the three-pointed star along with a stylish lower bumper grab attention. Rear tail lights look better now and new alloy wheels look swanky. Both headlights and tail lights feature different LED light signatures, making them stand out from previous model.

Turbocharged Excellence: Exploring the 2.0L Turbo Petrol Engine of the GLC 200

The test mules that featured on Indian roads wore extensive camouflage with stars everywhere. So, finer details will be revealed at launch. That said, there won’t be a lot of difference as opposed to global model. Mercedes Benz mentioned that launch will be in a matter of weeks. Probably in July or August.

Powertrains are likely to be similar to outgoing model. We’re talking about a 2.0L turbo petrol engine (194 bhp, 320 Nm, 9TC) with GLC 200 and a 2.0L turbo diesel (192 bhp, 400 Nm, 9TC) with GLC 220d. With new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV, the company might introduce GLC 300d (higher state of tune) as well.