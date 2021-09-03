Upcoming Ather Electric Scooter To Be Priced In Honda Activa Range

More details about the upcoming scooter from Ather is likely to be revealed in the coming few months

The apparently nascent electric vehicle (EV) segment has turned into a theatre of fierce rivalry among new electric scooters. Ather Energy, which was leading this space only a few weeks ago is now feeling the pump with the addition of two new rivals. There will also be new competitors from established brands such as Hero MotoCorp and other EV startups in future to counter.

The Bengaluru-based EV startup has revealed that it is developing its most affordable e-scooter which is expected to be priced at a similar sub-Rs 1.00 lakh region. And this is without the govt subsidies. With govt subsidies, the scooter could come at an on-road price of Rs 70-80k.

At this price point, it will compete with the best selling scooters of India – that include the likes of Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, etc. Apart from the petrol scooters, it will also rival the two new arrivals from Ola Electric and Simple Energy. Compared to Ather 450 range, the Ola and Simple have been priced lower.

Rivalry from new arrivals

Currently, Ather retails two models in India- 450 Plus at Rs 1.13 lakh and 450X at Rs 1.32 (both prices ex-showroom). These prices are reduced when one accounts for the state subsidies offered under the EV policies of various state governments. Despite all these benefits, Ather 450 range of scooters is the most premium in the electric scooter space at the moment.

On August 15, Ola and Simple Energy launched their respective electric scooters Series S and One. Series S is offered in two variants S1 which is priced at Rs 99,000 and S1 Pro priced at Rs 1.29 lakh. On the other hand, Simple One will be offered in a single variant priced at Rs 1.10 lakh. All prices are inclusive of the revised FAME II subsidies from the central government.

While both scooters have yet to officially hit the market and prove their mettle, their strong list of features equally matched by a strong performance has earned praises from all quarters. How they actually match up to market and more importantly people’s expectations is a thing to be discussed at a later stage as time unfolds.

New e-scooter on 450 plaform

Ravneet Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy, has revealed that the EV brand is building a third product based on Ather’s 450 platform which is already in advanced stages of development. The new product will come at a price point lower than 450 Plus which means it will be an entry-level model in the 450 range of e-scooters and would compete against the likes of Ola and Simple.

It takes almost 18-24 months between deciding to develop a new product and roll out the model from the assembly line. Phokela further revealed that the scooter is expected to make its debut in the market by the first quarter of FY2023. He made it clear that Ather is not thinking of reducing the prices of its current offerings.

SOURCE