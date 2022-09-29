Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N150 Spied – LED Headlight Revealed

Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N150 will be a generation update – Featuring new platform, engine and parts

We have seen Bajaj hold on to its designs for a long time. The Indian auto manufacturer provides a tonne of updates every now and then. But they’re mostly reserved for graphics and colour schemes. While design will be retained. For example, a 2008 Pulsar 150 looks identical to the current Pulsar 150 if parked side by side.

I say this because I own a 2010 model and 12 years later, Bajaj still sells the same design. However, we have seen Bajaj finally transition to a newer design language and family DNA. Now it is the turn of Pulsar 150 to transition to this new design DNA. Thanks to automotive enthusiast Bhargav Mhatre for these spy shots.

Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N150 Spied Testing

For starters, these spy shots were clicked in Ahmednagar. Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N150 spied, is a slight departure from the face seen on N250 and N160. Thus, there is a strong possibility that this particular test mule may not be classified under N family. To make matters more confusing, Bajaj has a lot of trademarks registered in India.

Mainly, Pulsar Elan and Pulsar Eleganz. Bajaj can use any of these trademarks and create a distinct lineup. For example, all the Pulsars branched under ‘NS’ lineup can now fall under ‘N’. The regular Pulsars could be brought under the Elan or Eleganz lineup. We say this because there is a distinct design difference between the two as seen in spy shots.

The camouflaged spy shots reveal its front design and it clearly showcases DNA differences we mentioned earlier. New Pulsar 150 LED headlight is clearly visible. Pulsar N250 and N160 get a sleeker face with their bi-functional projector headlamp sitting in between the LED DRLs while in this spy shot, DRLs are placed on top and projector is placed below with a likely halogen bulb in it.

Mirrors look similar to N160 and N250 while Bajaj Pulsar N150 spied, and gets a commuter-ish engine crash guard. Pulsar N160 and N250 get a much sleeker engine crash guard. This Pulsar lineup has been spied on before too. Sometimes alongside N125 that is also under testing and will be unveiled soon.

Specs & features

Bajaj is likely to update the engines to deliver better performance and mileage. Coming to Pulsar 150, it is one of the highest-selling in the Pulsar line-up and is currently powered by a 149.5cc single-cylinder engine making 13.8 bhp of power at 8,500 RPM and 13.25 Nm of torque at 6,500 RPM. It gets a 2V head along with just air cooling and is coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. Bajaj also offers a dual disc variant and gets dingle-channel ABS as standard.

Some of its cycle parts are likely to be carried over along with features. As the frequency between test mules getting papped increases, we can expect that a launch is likely to follow by the end of this year or early next year. When launched, it will compete against Yamaha FZ, Honda Unicorn, TVS Apache RTR 160, Honda X-Blade and the likes.