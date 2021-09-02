Upcoming Benelli Electric Motorcycle Spied – Will Rival 150cc Bikes

QJ7000D is expected to be launched in China in the next few months – A Benelli-branded version of the same is likely to launch in select countries

Electric mobility is a fast-growing space with new launches and unveils taking place almost every other day. It is a space where many established auto brands find themselves competing against relatively new brands or startups. Benelli is one such automaker who is eager to step into the two-wheeler electric segment.

Earlier in June this year, Qianjiang Motors, Benelli’s parent company, introduced the QJ7000D electric motorcycle at 2021 Beijing Motor Show. Speculations suggested that this bike would hit showrooms of international markets re-branded as Benelli. Recently, spy images of the final production-spec QJ7000D were leaked on the internet.

Design

Going by images, the production model looks very similar to the pre-production concept at the annual auto show earlier this year. It gets a beefy profile towards the front, while the rear section is much sleeker.

The front face features a split LED headlamp setup surrounded by angular fairing on sides. It gets a muscular faux tank mimicking contemporary supersport motorcycles which is hollow from inside and can store a full-face helmet.

The bike also features a signature upswept floating tail section and a V-shaped windscreen. The motorcycle’s fairing gets a dual-tone colour theme of blue and grey which creates a nice sporty contrast with the blacked-out components of the frame, motor and alloy wheels.

It offers a sporty and committed riding posture with a clip-on handlebar and slightly rear-set footpegs. Other styling highlights include split seats, a rear tyre hugger and uniquely shaped rearview mirrors.

Electrical, Mechanical Specs

As the name suggests, QJ7000D is likely to be equipped with a 7kW electric motor. However, the Chinese bikemaker claims that it gets a 10kW (13.4 bhp) motor which should propel the motorcycle to a top speed of almost 105 kmph. This puts it in the same ballpark as conventional 150cc IC engine-powered bikes. The electric motor will draw energy from a 72V, 60Ah battery pack which is claimed to deliver a range of 100km on a single charge.

Coming to its hardware package, suspension duties of the bike will be carried out by USD telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Stopping power is achieved from petal-shaped disc brakes on both ends while the bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Features

Further, QJ700D is equipped with an unusual manual transmission that comprises conventional controls including a bar-mounted clutch lever and a foot-operated rear brake and gear shifters. Other features include a fully digital LCD instrument panel that displays a range of information such as speed, gear position, battery percentage, distance travelled, time, etc. The instrument console is likely to offer Bluetooth connectivity as well.

