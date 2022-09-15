Upcoming BYD Electric SUV Brochure Leaks – 480 Kms Range, ADAS

BYD Atto 3 will be offered with two different battery sizes that vary in the total range offered

We have seen BYD e6 on sale here in India for quite some time now. At first, it was only offered as a CV that caters to premium electric taxi segment. But now, it is also available for the PV segment. To expand its portfolio further, the Chinese brand is set to launch Atto 3 electric SUV. BYD (Build Your Dreams) also teased us regarding the same. With the launch later this month, we now have a leaked brochure that reveals most of the info regarding this upcoming electric SUV.

BYD Atto 3 Brochure

Since India has a less tapped EV potential, BYD is launching an electric SUV. Right now, 4W EV segment is dominated by Tata Motors. In terms of size, Atto 3 sits above Nexon EV Max, XUV400 and ZS EV. It measures 4,455mm in length, 1,875mm in width, 1,615mm in height and has a 2,720mm wheelbase. Wheel track varies with different powertrain options.

It gets 175mm of ground clearance and a minimum luggage capacity of 440L, which can be expanded to 1,340. In terms of size, it is slightly larger than compact SUVs like Creta, and Grand Vitara and MPVs like Ertiga. However, what it packs in its platform is what counts. Atto 3 gets rear disc brakes and 18” alloy wheels clad with 215/55-R18 rubber.

In terms of powertrain, BYD is offering a choice between a 49.92 kWh battery pack and a 60.48 kWh battery pack. No matter the battery choice, it is powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous motor at the front axle and makes 201 bhp (150 kW) of maximum power and 310 Nm of maximum torque. Atto 3 can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h from a standstill in just 7.3 seconds.

When it comes to range, a 49.92 kWh battery promises an NEDC-certified 410 km range, while a larger 60.48 kWh battery promises 480 km. But WLTP certified range is 345 km for 49.92 kWh pack and 420 km for 60.48 kWh pack. Atto 3 gets Blade Battery which is likely to be manufactured by BYD’s subsidiary Fudi Industrial. With a smaller battery, kerb weight is 1,680 kg while models with a larger battery pack weigh 1,750 kg.

Features & Launch

BYD Atto 3 features a CC2 charging socket that supports up to 70 kW of DC charging for a smaller battery pack and 80 kW for larger battery pack. In terms of safety, Atto 3 will get 7 airbags, TPMS, ABS, EBD, ESP, TCS, hill descent control, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake. ADAS features are also included that enables front and rear collision warning, autonomous braking, high-beam assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist among others.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, heated ORVMs, LED lighting all around, ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, a portable card key, PM2.5 air filter, and a 12.8” screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This touchscreen is rotatable, enabling portrait and landscape orientation. Clever!

With all these gizmos, pricing is likely to be above MG ZS EV which gets around 50 kWh worth of battery. A price of Rs. 30 to 35 lakh seems to be the logical bracket for Atto 3. At this price, it offers a unique proposition of a feature-loaded electric SUV with a large battery pack. BYD is likely to launch this around Diwali.

