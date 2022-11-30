Upcoming Electric Scooters, Motorcycles – Honda, Yamaha, Ola, KTM

Upcoming electric two wheelers that are likely to launch in 2023 are both from mainstream manufacturers and startups alike

Even though we have a fair share of electric 2 wheelers, there’s always room for more. Right now, Ola Electric, Hero Electric, Okinawa, Ampere and Ather Energy are top brands when it comes to electric two wheelers. Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Bajaj, and others are pushing the sales envelope too. Here are some of the most anticipated upcoming electric two wheelers that might be worth waiting for. Launch timelines for most of these two wheelers are not yet known, though.

Ultraviolette F77 – Nov 24th

Recently, we witnessed the launch of Ultraviolette F77. This is a modern fusion of a faired and a street motorcycle. In that sense, it gets a fairing that covers its frame, battery and motor. However, the front is designed to mimic a street fighter with beefy USD fork covers. It will get a motor with 35 bhp of peak power capable of 147 km/h top speed and will sip juice from a 4.2 kWh battery. Price starts from Rs 3.8 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 5.5 lakh.

Oben Rorr – Launched, Delivery Date Unknown

This electric motorcycle has been launched in India for Rs. 1 lakh and claims a range of 200 km (IDC). It was spotted testing even after its launch and delivery date is not yet known. This Bengaluru-based company is targeting the likes of Tork Kratos. When compared to its immediate rivals like Kratos, HOP OXO and RV400, it leads the spec-sheet too.

Simple One – 1st Quarter of 2023

Simple One is the one that is not seeing the light of day for a long time. Originally, Simple One delivery timeline was promised for July 2022. Which was postponed to September 2022. And later to October 2022 and then to the 1st quarter of 2023. With its extended battery option, Simple One boasts up to 300 km of range, which is pretty much unheard of in the segment.

Raptee Electric Motorcycle

Just like F77 electric motorcycle by Ultraviolette, Raptee electric motorcycle is a hybrid between a naked and a faired motorcycle. Headline figures include a top speed of 135 km/h, 150 km real-world range, 0 to 60 km/h in 3.5 seconds and 0 to 85% charge time in 45 minutes

Ola Electric Motorcycle

Recently, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal posted on Twitter to vote for a type of electric motorcycle they would like, Highest votes were garnered by sports bikes, followed by Cruiser, Adventure and Cafe racers. After the launch of Ola S1 Air, the company is likely to venture into electric motorcycles before heading towards electric cars.

Husqvarna Electric Scooter / KTM Duke Electric

Bajaj has got its foot inside the electric two wheeler room with the launch of Chetak. That said, the company is leveraging its partnership with KTM / Husqvarna and has confirmed launch of new products in the EV space. Rumour mill points towards an electric Husqvarna E-Pilen and KTM E-Duke. Both of them are likely to pack 5.5 kWh of battery. Husqvarna electric scooter based on Chetak is spotted testing multiple times.

Suzuki Burgman Street Electric

It has already been established that Suzuki is working on an electric scooter specifically for the Indian market. Based on Burgman Street 125, this upcoming e-scooter has been spotted testing on Indian roads on multiple occasions too. Patent images are leaked and reveal that it gets a fixed battery and a chain drive.

Hero Electric AE-47

2020 Auto Expo showcased a lot of upcoming electric wheelers from Hero Electric’s stables. The star of that show was AE-47 electric motorcycle which looked very promising. Launch is not yet confirmed and the product is not spotted testing either. That said, it would be a fitting rival to Revolt RV400 and the likes.

Honda Electric Scooter

Honda has revealed plans to launch electric 2W in India in 2023. We have seen Benly e electric scooter under testing in India multiple times donning a green number plate. This is likely because Honda is testing electrical components and not the entire vehicle. Honda is said to offer swappable battery tech which Benly e supports. Launch is likely to be in 2023.

Yamaha Electric Scooter

Yamaha was the last one among Japanese scooter makers to be left out of electric space. That said, Yamaha is prepping its prototype for India and its production is likely to happen in Chennai. A few electric scooters have been showcased to dealers. Not much is known about India-spec versions of these upcoming electric two wheelers, though.