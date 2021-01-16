Upcoming Hyundai Creta 7 Seater SUV Spied – 2021 XUV500 Rival

Hyundai Creta 5 seater has been the best selling SUV in India for 2020 – Soon, it will get a 7 seater version

After capturing the midsize SUV segment and emerging as the top selling SUV in the country, Hyundai Creta will now be targeting the full size SUV space. Towards that end, Hyundai is expected to launch 7-seat Creta in H2, 2021.

Just earlier this week, the SUV was spied. Now, it has been spied once again – revealing more details. Latest spy shots are credit to Autodriven_India. To create a distinct brand identity for the SUV, it could be given an entirely new name. A likely possibility is ‘Alcazar’, which means a Spanish palace or fortress. This name has already been registered by Hyundai in India.

Creta 7-seater design and dimensions

It’s obvious that 7-seat Creta will be longer than the existing 5-seat variant. It has an elongated rear section, which is where most of the room for third row will be created. The third row is expected to be a collapsible unit, which can be used to increase boot space.

Middle row will have bench seat for three passengers in standard variants. However, it is possible that a 6-seat variant may also be made available, which will have two captain seats in the middle row.

As far as looks are concerned, 7-seat Creta will be largely the same as the current model. However, there will be some distinctive features that will give the SUV its unique identity. For example, the existing slat grille design will be replaced with a studded grille that looks a lot more dominating.

This new grille design is better suited for the SUV’s larger profile. Other exterior updates include new alloy wheel design, wraparound tail lights, redesigned rear bumper, refreshed rear spoiler, twin tip exhaust pipe and larger rear quarter glass.

On the inside, 7-seater Creta may get more premium features. However, overall design will be similar to existing 5-seat model. The equipment list will also be similar with things like digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, BOSE sound system, and a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Connectivity platform Blue Link will also be available, although there may be some changes in the list of features.

Hyundai Creta 7-seater powertrain

Powering Creta 7-seater will be the same engines that power the current model. The 1.4 litre turbo petrol motor is capable of generating 140 hp of max power and 242 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 7-speed DCT unit. The 1.5 litre diesel motor generates 115 hp / 250 Nm and offers transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Creta 7-seater could be priced in the range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. It will go up against rivals such as MG Hector Plus and upcoming Tata Safari and next-gen Mahindra XUV500.

