Upcoming Jawa Cruiser Motorcycle Side View Caught In New Spy Shots

Jawa is working on launching two new motorcycles – One of them is a traditional cruiser, which has now been spied again

Classic Legends is aggressively working on expanding its lineup across various brands. The company will be introducing multiple new models under new brands like Yezdi and BSA in the near future. Meanwhile, the Mahindra-owned company is also developing new bikes under the pre-existing Jawa brand.

Rekindled in late 2018, Classic Legends currently retails models such as Jawa Standard, Forty-Two and Perak under the Jawa brand. The bikemaker will soon launch a cruiser motorcycle under the Czech-origin brand which has been spotted testing on roads recently on a few occasions.

Upcoming Jawa Cruiser Motorcycle – Design

The latest spy shots show the test bike under complete camouflage which mimics retro-inspired styling. This is testified by highlights such as a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, spoke-styled alloy wheels, a compact windscreen and fork gaiters.

It also flaunts a wide rear fender and a comfortable saddle. In fact, the pillion seat seems roomier than Standard and Forty-Two. The latest spy shots are credit to automotive enthusiast Sourabh. The test motorcycle was spied near Pune in Maharashtra.

The upcoming Jawa cruiser looks similar in size to Perak and might share the same underpinnings as the single-seater bobber. Most of the key components and running gear like engine casing, leg guard, frame, dual-pipe exhaust and spoke-styled alloy wheels have been blacked out which should lend a sporty appeal with a dual-tone theme.

Based on variants and colour schemes, these components could be offered in chrome. From the images, we get to see typical cruiser-style ergonomics with a wide and tall handlebar and slightly forward set footpegs that should offer a comfortable riding posture suited for long-distance cruising. The thick padding of foam under the seat should further enhance riding pleasure.

Exp Engine, Specs

The Jawa cruiser could borrow its powertrain from Perak. The 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine pumps out 30 bhp and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. This motor is linked with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties will be handled by conventional telescopic forks at front and twin shock absorbers at rear. Anchorage will be taken care of by single disc brakes at both ends aided by a dual-channel ABS.

Coming to features, the new Jawa cruiser would get an inverted analogue speedometer with a digital odometer as seen in current Jawa models. Other features such as an LED headlamp with LED DRLs should also be on offer. It might not be offered with high-tech features.

Upon its launch, the new Jawa cruiser will directly compete against the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor 350. It is possible that this motorcycle could be positioned over Perak as a flagship model in the Jawa lineup. Exp price could be in the Rs 2 lakh range, ex-sh.