Upcoming Mahindra Thar 5 Door SUV Render In 6 New Colours

The upcoming 5-door Mahindra is not expected to launch anytime before 2023

The second generation Thar was launched over a year ago and it set the ball rolling for Mahindra which gave a fresh breath of life to the carmaker. The new-gen Thar was a stark departure from the previous model in every way and yet retained the primary characteristic the SUV is famous for.

The new-gen Thar is a far more practical vehicle than the older model yet it wouldn’t suffice as the only everyday vehicle for most Indian families. Hence, Mahindra has decided to offer a more practical version of the off-roading SUV with the same rugged exterior design.

5-door Thar Launch Confirmed

It is already known that Mahindra is developing a 5-door version of Thar and the recent spy shot could be a testimony to the same. The spied Mahindra Thar prototype fully wrapped under covers is expected to be the 5-door version of Thar which has been caught on cameras for the first time.

The steel wheels appear to be a size larger than the 3-door version of Thar standing beside it. Also, contour of the cover indicates that it will sport a more muscular front bumper Based on the spy shots, the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5 door has been imagined in multiple colour options by Pratyush Rout.

Expected Changes in 5-door Thar

That said, the 5-door Thar is still in its early stage of development as it isn’t likely to launch before 2023. The company is still probably trying to figure out multiple options regarding its design, powertrain, underpinnings, etc. Mahindra is ought to make some structural changes to the 5-door Thar in comparison to its 3-door sibling.

The 5-door Thar would be longer than its 3-door counterpart which stands at a length of 3985mm. However, Mahindra could likely keep the wheelbase same at 2,450mm. Currently, the rear seat of Thar offers limited space and is best suited for only two adults.

By extending the length, it would make more room for rear passengers and could even accommodate three people. Apart from a redesigned top hat, Mahindra would even have to make updates to its suspension setup in order to improve the overall ride quality. The steering will also be made lighter than the 3-door version.

Expected powertrain options

Powertrain options in the 5-door Thar are expected to be carried forward from the 3-door derivative though they might be offered in a different state of tune. These include a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol mill and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. Once launched, it will take on the upcoming Force Gurkha 5 door SUV.