Upcoming Maruti Baleno SUV Spied Testing Next To Brezza

Internally codenamed YTB, Maruti Baleno SUV Cross is expected to debut at 2023 Auto Expo in January

As dominance of SUVs in Indian automotive space is expected to grow even stronger in coming years, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is busy expanding its SUV portfolio. After Grand Vitara, the company will be launching another SUV that is likely to be slotted between Brezza and Grand Vitara in terms of pricing.

Based on test mule sightings, the new Maruti SUV seems like Baleno Cross. Another similar looking SUV has also been spotted on road tests, which could be Toyota’s version of Baleno Cross. Both cars have a sloping roofline, which ensures a coupe-like profile for these SUVs.

Upcoming Maruti Baleno Cross Spied

Latest spy shots captured by automotive enthusiast Manav Panwar, shows the Baleno Cross testing next to a Maruti Brezza. Core silhouette of the test mule looks quite familiar to Baleno. For example, the angle of raked rear windshield is almost the same as that of Baleno.

Other similarities include a curvy profile and squared-off wheel arches. However, front fascia looks similar to Grand Viara, as evident in features such as low-set headlamps, top mounted LED DRLs and trapezoidal grille with chrome accents.

Dimensional aspects haven’t been revealed yet for Baleno Cross. There are two possibilities, either the SUV can measure 4.2 meters in length or it could be a sub-4m vehicle like Baleno. In case of first possibility, Baleno Cross will be based on international-spec Yaris Cross that is 4,200 mm long, 1,765 mm wide, 1,590 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. Yaris Cross is underpinned by Toyota’s global TNGA platform.

It is also possible that Baleno Cross could utilize Toyota’s DNGA-A platform that has wheelbase of 2,525 mm. Cars like Toyota Raize, Daihatsu Rocky and Peroduva Ativa that use this platform are all less than 4 meters in length.

Just like Grand Vitara, Baleno Cross is expected to get a comprehensive range of features on the inside. Some key highlights could include free standing touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, wireless charger, mood lights, sunroof and automatic climate control. Connectivity features like live vehicle tracking, remote access and controls, geo fencing, locating sharing, etc. are likely to be available.

Baleno Cross specs

Maruti will be looking to provide distinctive driving dynamics with Baleno Cross. For that, the crossover is expected to get a 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol motor. It will likely get a mild-hybrid powertrain to add that extra punch whenever needed. Baleno Cross will be available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Safety kit could be similar to that offered with Grand Vitara. Some expected safety features include 6-airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, hill descent control, reverse parking sensors and camera, engine immobilizer, tyre pressure monitoring system and day and night adjustable IRVM. Considering the importance being given to advanced safety features, Baleno Cross could also get ADAS for top-spec variants.