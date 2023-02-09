Upcoming MG Electric Small Car Spied In Baroda – LED Lights

Entry-level electric PV segment is gaining traction with cars like Tata Tiago EV, Citroen C3 electric and upcoming Tata Punch EV

With huge unlocked potential in entry-level EV space, OEMs are looking to make early gains. A relevant example is MG Motor that is working on its 2-door mini electric car MG Air. It has been spotted on road tests multiple times, most recently near Baroda. Latest spy shots are credited to Digvijay Singh.

At just 2,900 mm long, MG Air will not have any direct rival. Only possibility is Tata Nano electric, but its launch is not 100% sure. Assuming MG Air is affordably priced, it can go up against the likes of Tiago EV and Citroen eC3. MG Motor is likely to be aiming for a sub-10 lakh rupees price point for MG Air EV.

MG Air EV features

MG Air EV has a compact, tall boy design with large doors and windows. Front and rear windscreen are also sizeable, especially in proportion to the car’s compact dimensions. Users can expect roomy interiors and scenic views of the outside world. MG Air EV has a boxy profile with a largely non-existent bonnet. Front section features a prominent bumper, large headlamps and top-mounted LED strip.

Side profile has flat panelling and comes with large window panes for rear passengers. Based on the variant, MG Air EV can have options of both steel wheels and alloy wheels. At rear, the profile is largely a repeat of what we see at the front. There’s a full-width light bar and trapezoidal tail lamps.

Even though affordability is a key focus area in entry-level EV space, MG Motor will make sure that Air EV gets a comprehensive range of features. It could get a large touchscreen infotainment system, along with a wide range of connectivity features.

MG Air EV range, specs

MG Air EV will be based on MG’s latest Global Small Electric Vehicles (GSEV) platform. It is capable of supporting multiple body styles. To ensure it justifies its name, MG Air EV will have a lightweight body. Battery pack is also expected to be a compact unit of around 20kWh to 25kWh capacity. Max power output could be around 40 hp. Expect a real-world range of approximately 150 km. Both standard and fast charging options will be available.

MG Air EV is being developed with Indian weather and driving conditions in mind. Hot and humid environments are of special concern, which necessitate a robust battery thermal management system and air conditioning.

Earlier, it was revealed that MG Air EV production is planned to commence from March 2023. Initial production target has been set at 36,000 units per annum. While MG Air EV has cute, easy-going vibes, it remains to be seen the level of response it generates. It can surely work for younger audiences looking for a showstopper ride that’s also environment-friendly.