Upcoming Okinawa Electric Scooter Spied Testing For 1st Time

Upon launch, Okinawa Oki90 will cater to the premium electric scooter segment and rival the likes of Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1, Ather 450x

Electric mobility has been gathering a lot of steam in the Indian market, especially in the two-wheeler segment. In the past few months, various battery-powered two-wheelers have entered the market and managed to grab people’s attention although several limitations remain.

Since electric vehicles (EVs) are the future of mobility across the globe, we will be seeing numerous electric two-wheelers in the coming years. One such upcoming model is a scooter from Okinawa which has been internally codenamed Oki90. This scooter was previewed back in the last edition of Auto Expo in 2020.

This battery-powered scooter has been spied for the first time. Going by the latest spy shots of the fully camouflaged prototype, it appears as if the scooter is nearing production. Aesthetically, most body panels of the e-scooter seemed production-ready. The paint scheme was nicely covered under a layer of camouflage.

Upcoming Okinawa Electric Scooter Oki90

Some notable exterior highlights include a raised pillion seat, a chunky single-piece, silver-finished grab rail which extends to form a sizable luggage rack at rear and a wide tail lamp which reminds us of Aprilia SXR 160. The thick floorboard suggests that the battery panels have been installed underneath the scooter which would provide the scooter better stability.

Upfront, it gets an LED headlamp mounted on the handlebar, and a pair of LED DRLs and turn indicators mounted coaxially on the apron. The rearview mirrors are completely embellished in chrome. The alloy wheels are quite large, especially with the standard of a scooter. The wheels appear to be 15-inch units which will also play a crucial role in the dynamics of the scooter.

Expected Features & Specs

Speaking of dynamics, suspension setup of Oki90 comprises conventional telescopic forks up front and dual shock absorbers at rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends and most probably aided by ABS. Another feature highlight is a fully digital instrument console which is enabled with Bluetooth connectivity. The display will show crucial information such as distance to charge, etc.

The scooter will be laced with creature comforts such as geo-fencing, navigation, diagnostics and more. Expect the scooter to be embedded with a eSIM as well. Oki90 will also be offered with two drive modes- Eco and Power which can be toggled through the right side of the switchgear.

Okinawa has remained tight-lipped about the scooter’s specs but it is known that the Oki90 will be fitted with a removable lithium-ion battery which should offer a claimed range of 150-180 km on a single charge. Using a fast charger, the battery could be rejuvenated up to 80 percent of capacity in up to 60 minutes. However, the specs could only be confirmed after an official release from the company.

