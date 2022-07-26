Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc Shotgun Stuck In Traffic – Spied

Royal Enfield Shogun 650 is expected to hit the Indian markets early next year and could be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh

Royal Enfield’s lineup will look very different in the next few years as the bikemaker is planning to launch multiple new models over the course of next five years. The company will be expanding its flagship 650 range by introducing various new models.

Numerous spy shots of the upcoming 650cc motorcycles have been spied on roads since last year. Another test mule of the supposed Shotgun 650 has been spotted testing recently and spy shots of the same have been circulating on the internet. The latest spy shots show two production-ready prototypes of the twin-cylinder motorcycle.

Royal Enfield 650cc Shotgun Stuck In Traffic

Two test mules of the upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc Shotgun have been spied together, credit to Motor Vaahan. They are stuck in traffic, giving us a closer look at the motorcycles. They are wearing hardly any camouflage, revealing finished body panels and fuel tank. This indicates that Royal Enfield is done with a major part of the developmental process for the bike.

However, the recently spied test mules have a few subtle yet noticeable variations in comparison to the pre-production concept showcased earlier. The biggest difference is the split-style seats seen in the test units as opposed to a single rider’s seat shown in the concept model. The SG650 concept flaunted the looks of a single-seater bobber. It is likely that Royal Enfield will introduce multiple variants of Shotgun with multiple seating layouts.

From the looks of it, Shotgun 650 is more likely to be a 650cc equivalent of Classic 350 which is also available both in single- and dual-seat variants. The round headlight, side panels and fenders, all bear a striking resemblance to the concept. Unlike Cruiser 650, which is speculated to be named Super Meteor 650, this model gets centre-set footpegs and a straight handlebar.

Expected Features & Specs

In terms of features, it gets a twin-pod instrument cluster that will be a semi-digital unit instead of a fully digital unit seen in the SG650 concept. The smaller pod could be for Tripper Navigation which displays turn-by-turn navigation, although this feature is expected to be available as an optional accessory.

Hardware configurations of Shotgun 650 will consist of a dual-cradle frame suspended on USD forks up front and twin shock absorbers at rear. Braking duties will be handled by single disc brakes at both ends and chewed down by ByBre callipers. These will be aided by a dual-channel ABS.

Powering Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be the same 648cc oil-cooled, parallel-twin motor that performs duties on the current 650 Twins- Interceptor and Continental GT. This unit pushes out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox via a slip and assist clutch. Apart from Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield also has plans to launch Classic 650, Meteor 650, Hunter 350.